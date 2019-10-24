Oversight Systems Recognizes Customer Achievements in Finance Transformation

Six of the world’s largest organizations honored during [in]sight 2019 conference

A total of six awards were presented to customers for their innovation and success in transforming spend management practices to support better business outcomes.

“At a time when many financial leaders are wrestling with digital transformation, it’s exciting to see our customers at the helm of modernizing financial processes and realizing strong returns from their efforts,” said Terrence McCrossan, CEO of Oversight. “We are honored to be a part of their finance transformation journeys.”

The 2019 Oversight Award winners include:

Booz Allen Hamilton, Strategic Partnership Award

Supported enhancement of Oversight’s analytical capabilities and helped build more impactful relationships between customers.





Cardinal Health, End-to-End Risk Transformation Award

Scaled its audit process to manage employee spend and mitigate risk globally.





Google, Business Process Optimization Award

Incorporated Oversight into business processes in a complementary way, striking an optimal balance between manual auditors and automation.





Dell, Innovation Award

Partnered with Oversight to refine solution workflows, enabling better outcomes for all users.





HD Supply, Compliance Achievement Award

Built a strong culture of compliance by reinforcing policy on everyday misuse and mistakes.





Georgia Pacific, Operational Excellence Award

Developed well-defined processes for managing issues, helping auditors operate more efficiently.

“Our customers’ achievements are indicative of leading-edge organizations. They are creating best practices that businesses around the world can leverage to drive better financial and operational outcomes,” said Nathanael L’heureux, Vice President, Client Success at Oversight. “We value their insights, which help us advance innovation and deliver solutions that truly support finance transformation.”

For more information about Oversight, visit https://www.oversightsystems.com/ .

About Oversight Systems

The world’s largest brands and government agencies trust Oversight to identify employee-initiated spend risk no matter where it resides in their enterprise. Oversight’s AI-powered audit and risk management platform looks across spend categories and source systems to identify and prioritize risks that otherwise go undetected in traditional compliance and managerial reviews. By identifying process breakdowns and making corrections early, Oversight helps create a culture of compliance that reduces out-of-policy spending by 70% while maximizing audit efficiency and eliminating cash leakage enterprise-wide.

