NeuShield Predicts the Top Cybersecurity Threats for 2020 and Beyond

NeuShield’s predictions include threats against Internet of Things (IoT) devices and self-driving cars, more sophisticated ransomware attacks, and a growing number of dark web criminal groups

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuShield, which developed the world’s first mirror shielding technology to instantly recover data and files when other malware defenses fail, predicts that 2020 will bring growing threats to Internet of Things (IoT) devices, increasingly organized cybercriminals, the exploitation of 5G vulnerabilities, more sophisticated ransomware attacks, and new cyberattacks on self-driving cars.



Dark web to breed organized criminal groups

On the dark web, criminal activities are difficult to track so cybercriminals operate with impunity. Until now, the dark web has primarily attracted independent contractors seeking hacking jobs. But in 2020, encouraged by the global success of 2019 ransomware attacks, larger global groups will form to launch cyberattacks on government agencies and corporations.

“Many victims are paying their ransom and therefore encouraging these forms of attacks to continue and even increase,” said Elisha Riedlinger, COO of NeuShield. “Criminal organizations will deploy more assets to gain greater payback and cause larger impact.”

Sophistication of ransomware attacks will increase

Fueled by vulnerabilities in remote desktop protocol and email phishing attacks, ransomware attacks have been increasing. Emboldened by their flush cryptocurrency accounts from these attacks, cybercriminals will develop new strategies for prying money out of people’s hands.

In 2020, these attacks will grow increasingly sophisticated, involving artificial intelligence, computer learning and other advanced technologies to bypass security measures. Also, more advanced social engineering tactics will be used to fool people into giving away their passwords or other critical data, making it harder to prevent ransomware infections.

New types of cyberattacks on self-driving cars

As self-driving cars and autonomous vehicles become more prevalent, new types of cyberattacks will target cars, trucks and possibly even trains and airplanes. Research has shown that it’s possible to hack cars and discover vulnerabilities that could cause a crash, such as by turning the engine off at high speed.

Other scenarios could involve attackers asking car manufacturers for ransoms when vulnerabilities are found. This would create a new method for ransomware attacks. It could also damage the brand image of certain car models, once attackers have identified their weaknesses and made them public. The same tactics could be applied to trains and airplanes, with even more horrible consequences.

Cybercriminals will exploit IoT devices, with 5G vulnerabilities making it easier

There will be a “significant surge” of cyberattacks against IoT devices in 2020, according to Riedlinger. Considering that by 2022, the world is expected to have more than 20 billion connected devices, this could mean catastrophic security incidents that wreak havoc with society.

These IoT threats could include cybercriminals unlocking a homeowner’s front door or garage door, disabling an alarm, shutting down a home thermostat or home camera, or turning on lights or an oven. Cyberattacks on enterprise IoT devices could include cybercriminals hacking the smart water system of a hotel, hacking companies’ security cameras and video surveillance system, or sending compromised data out to millions of people.

The ease of access of 5G will likely lead to more and increasingly varied IoT devices, including internet-enabled medical and cybernetic devices implanted into humans or other animals to track them, monitor vital functions or even perform specific bodily functions. 5G will give IoT and mobile devices additional bandwidth.

Vulnerabilities found in 5G could lead to attacks on IoT devices, everything from snooping on IoT traffic to remote reprogramming of IoT devices. And because many IoT devices don’t keep logs of inbound and outbound traffic, the attackers will be able to remain anonymous. IoT devices with cameras may also be exploited by governments and corporations that want to spy on citizens and employees.

“For years, manufacturers have been releasing products without giving much thought to security, so there are many IoT devices vulnerable to simple attacks,” Riedlinger said. “It is critical that IoT device manufacturers, enterprises, service providers and policymakers come together in creating a safer IoT ecosystem and push for strict IoT security standards. In addition, end users should be aware of potentially disastrous consequences and prepare for them.”

For a full review of NeuShield’s 2020 predictions please see the full report here .

