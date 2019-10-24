CaskCartel.com Gives Away Pappy Van Winkle for You to Try and Review

Order Online | Get Delivered | Christmas Gifts | Dad Gifts | Holiday Gifts” — CaskCartel.com

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the largest online liquor store marketplace, Cask Cartel offers endless bottles for doorstep delivery, including collection exclusives. For whiskey lovers, or any high-class liquor fan, Pappy Van Winkle is a dream. This type of a giveaway has never been done before. Ready your taste buds and enter Cask Cartel’s Pappy Giveaway for your chance to try and review a tasting of Pappy Van Winkle bottles. Giveaway details are available on CaskCartel’s Facebook and Instagram.

For those who may not be familiar with Pappy Van Winkle, a backstory might just leave you drooling for a taste. Van Winkle whiskey is exclusive, hard to find and tastes like no other whiskey on the market. With the beginning years of this distillery embedded within the times of Prohibition, Julian “Pappy” Van Winkle helped to pave the liquor industry today. Four generations later, Buffalo Trace offered to take over. Julian III was honored by the offer, and with the growing popularity of this whiskey and a concern to keep the premium quality, he accepted. In 2002 Buffalo Trace started to produce this whiskey following the exact recipe and splurging to maintain the strict quality standards that gave this whiskey its fame.



Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12 Year Old Lot B Whiskey

Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12 Year Old Lot B Whiskey is a perfect introduction to Pappy Van Winkle whiskey. This sweet, full-bodied Kentucky Bourbon can stand up against any Cognac after-dinner sipper. The rich, deep and elegantly balanced palate lends to a coffee and bitter herb finish. Sip it neat, or add a little ice to watch the taste evolve further. Available now at CaskCartel.com, or through their once-in-a-lifetime Pappy Giveaway.



Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Bourbon 23 Year Old Whiskey

Aged for 23 years, Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Bourbon 23 Year Old Whiskey is one of the most elusive bourbons in the world. This highly sought-after bottle uses one of the most expensive and careful distilling methods. This whiskey is best enjoyed neat, why try to change something so perfect? Adding water or ice only dilutes this unique palate. With tastes of caramel, ripe apples and oak, this bourbon ends with a long-lasting and smooth finish. Without the unique opportunity offered by Cask Cartel’s Pappy Giveaway, you may never get a chance to try a whiskey like this again.

About Cask Cartel

Cask Cartel is America’s #1 online premium spirits marketplace. Featured and seen in Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal and Us Weekly Magazines. The company prides itself of having the largest marketplace in the world giving access to almost 5000 products. Combined with a superior customer service experience this makes them the leader in the alcohol beverage industry. Cask Cartel has extensive partners and relationships with producers, brands and the licensed local retailers which grant consumers online access to new arrivals, limited productions and allocated items. Their online Marketplace transforms the way premium spirits are shopped sold and fulfilled by creating a network of the largest network of liquor selections available online.



