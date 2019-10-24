Canon Launch Discovery Week 2019 in Côte d’Ivoire for the Whole Canon Community

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (https://www.Canon-CNA.com/), a world leader in imaging solutions, is proud to announce the launched of Canon Discovery Week Côte d’Ivoire — a series of events dedicated to photographers of all experience levels in the West African nation.

Cannon Discovery Week aims to strengthen the connection between the Canon team and Canon users with a range of workshops, field trips, roadshows, and free services available. Canon staff and special guests offer advice and share best practice with participants but also learn from Canon users in order to improve products and services for the future.

The Discovery week will start with the opening of a service center, the first of its kind in francophone West Africa, which is supported by extensive and continuous training of dedicated Engineers, modern tools and equipment’s. Professional photo- and videographers will be able to get in-country fast, efficient and professional repairs on their sophisticated Canon camera and lens products, including All Canon DSLR cameras purchased from authorized channels in Cote D’Ivoire which have a 2 years warranty.

A Journey of Discovery

On Thursday, October 24th, participants will discover a new passion for photography on an urban photo walk lead by Canon experts. The inspirational two-hour photo journey will wind through the district of Treichville, one of the liveliest neighborhoods in Abidjan.

Discover the Passion that drives the team

The Canon team will be running a series of workshops throughout Discovery Week to share ideas and skills with users of all levels. These workshops will take participants through the fundamental concepts and on to advanced techniques used by professional photographers and videographers. Attendees will be given time to learn from experts and discover the cutting-edge performance of Canon cameras designed for all experience levels.

Discover the value of an innovative range of products

Throughout Discovery Week, Canon will be offering free camera checks and cleaning services at the AITEK HQ for all Canon users. Canon cameras can handle the wild and dynamic environments that our photographers put them through, but the equipment also needs to be looked after. Running from Wednesday 23rd to Friday 25th, the complimentary camera inspection and cleaning service aim to help users discover the value of keeping their Canon cameras in perfect condition.

During all the activities organised by Canon, attendees will have the opportunity to test the brand’s latest devices in real conditions such as:

The incredible travel bundle kit – EOS2000D, includes the latest generation of EOS camera – which combines familiar touchscreen controls, unmatched image quality, and an optical viewfinder all packaged into a portable design. This perfect travel kit also comes along with two lenses to ensure more options for the best quality photo, which will help photographers tell their stories creatively and uniquely. Storage is always important; hence we have included a 16 GB SD Card for the photos to be captured on, and a Camera Bag for all the equipment in the Perfect Travel Kit. We are also launching

EOS 90D is a fast and reliable DSLR, with a familiar, robust body perfect for sport and wildlife photographers. For everyday life,

EOS M6 Mark II is a compact, yet powerful mirrorless delivering beautifully sharp images - for photographers on the move,

PowerShot G7 X Mark III, ideal for vloggers, bloggers and anyone posting content online, the PowerShot G7 X Mark III helps you look your best with superb 4K video, a large 1.0-type sensor and 20.1-megapixel photos – all in a super-portable design you can take anywhere. YouTube live stream - Connect to a network and stream live to your YouTube channel

RF 15-35mm F2.8L IS USM and RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM, which are the perfect high-performance standard zoom choice for all professionals and amateurs alike. These lenses enable photographers and videographers to capture high-quality still and moving images across all genres – from landscape and architecture, to portrait and nature, or sports and media.

Canon Professional Camcorders XA55/XA50 Feature-packed 4K filming, Compact and lightweight with professional functions. The highly compact and lightweight XA55 / XA50 offers high quality 4K UHD image with beneficial features such as Dual Pixel CMOS AF, Canon 15x optical zoom lens and advanced Full HD image quality driven by utilising outstanding Over Sampling HD Processing.

Canon Professional Camcorders XA40: Ultra-compact, professional palm-sized 4K XA-series camcorder with a 20x optical zoom lens Compact and efficient – XA 4K camcorder with UHD resolution and high magnification The XA40 features a 1/2.3 - type CMOS Sensor along with DIGIC DV6 image processor.

Canon Zoemini, Canon's smallest and lightest photo printer, which allows printing and sharing precious memories in an instant.

Canon's latest refillable ink tank PIXMA G Series printers: Canon PIXMA G6040 / Canon PIXMA G5040 & PIXMA GM2040. Canon's latest range of high-volume refillable ink tank printers, small businesses or home offices can enjoy cost effective productivity and high printing yields without having to compromise on document quality.

Canon has a long and strong relationship with Côte d’Ivoire, maintained through important community-focused events like Discovery Week — just one part of a pan-Africa educational program by Canon. Through these and other activities, Canon is committed to finding young photographers and film-makers across Africa, enabling them to develop their passions and elevate the whole continent.

“Canon has become a trusted partner and is committed to pursuing its growth and development opportunities in Côte d’Ivoire which represent an important market in West Africa region” says Amine Djouahra, Sales & Marketing Director - B2C, Canon Central and North Africa. “Canon Discovery Week with series of different engaging activities enables us to interact with users directly, understand their needs, and show them what our latest products can do. It’s a chance for the local Canon community, both staff and users, to get together to celebrate the joy of photography in this beautiful country.”

