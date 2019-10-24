ALYI – Alternet Systems Announces Cryptocurrency Survey To Be Conducted By Goldman Small Cap Research

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today announced engaging Goldman Small Cap Research to conduct a survey with first time and experienced cryptocurrency investors in conjunction with a potential $100 million initial coin offering (ICO) that would provide strategic financing to fund a major expansion of the company’s electric vehicle developments. ALYI recently announced receiving an unsolicited proposal made by IW Global to conduct the potential $100 million investment. ALYI management plans to present the latest updates regarding the potential $100 million ICO on Monday next week, October 28, 2019.



ALYI continues to develop $300 million in electric vehicle projects in Africa targeting the shared ride market and recently confirmed a fleet order for an initial 50 electric motorcycles to be delivered in Texas. The company successfully passed an electric motorcycle prototype testing milestone recently and anticipates having its production design pilot motorcycle completed any day. The production design plans have already been approved by partners, vendors and clients. Management plans to produce and publish a short video of the production electric motorcycles once the production version is finalized.

$100 Million Strategic Financing Strategy

IW Global has proposed launching and managing an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) on ALYI’s behalf specifically targeted at raising $100 million to fund infrastructure for electric vehicle production in Africa.

IW Global ( www.IW-Global.com ) is a well-established technology firm with a wide breadth of experience spanning projects for NASA and more recently with multiple blockchain solutions. Drawing on IW Global’s experience with previous ICOs, IW Global has proposed the creation of a cryptocurrency dedicated to funding infrastructure for electric vehicle production in Africa dedicated to ALYI.

IW Global has been engaged by ALYI to develop a detailed cryptocurrency strategy. ALYI has not committed at this time to implementing the strategy once it is developed. Management plans to carefully review and consider the detailed strategy prior to potentially executing. Keep in mind, ALYI has already sourced investment to fund the company’s current plans for producing electric vehicles in Africa. The proposed $100 million investment would substantially permit ALYI to expand upon and accelerate its current plans, but by no means is ALYI dependent upon the proposed cryptocurrency investment strategy.

The IW Global proposal specifically includes a regulatory compliance component. A potential ALYI cryptocurrency launch would be executed in compliance with prevailing regulatory guidelines.

Ethereum is the proposed underling platform for the ALYI cryptocurrency launch.

The Ethereum platform and blockchain is the most reliable existing blockchain and is supported by the Ethereum Foundation, based in Zug, Switzerland and the Ethereum Enterprise Alliance based in the USA with members like Microsoft, Intel, Mastercard, UBS, BBVA, Banco Santander, among others. IW Global is experienced with Ethereum and has launched previous cryptocurrencies build on the Ethereum platform.

ALYI management plans to publish progress reports as the ICO strategy develops.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297



