WIMCO Villas Voted One of Top Three Villa Rental Companies in the World

Conde Nast Traveler readers put a spotlight on full-service villa rental specialist

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conde Nast Traveler magazine unveiled the winners of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards on Oct 7, 2019. A record six hundred thousand readers voted for their favorites in hospitality, including hotels, cruise lines, airlines and villa rental companies, and those companies that make the list are often referred to as the “best of the best of travel”.

In this year’s voting, WIMCO Villas was recognized as one of the top three villa rental companies worldwide. WIMCO operates a marketing and sales office in the US, and a concierge services and owner relations office in the Caribbean Islands, and has offered unparaelled service and expertise in private villa rentals for over 35 years. This honor comes on the heels of recent awards from several leading travel publications, and is acknowledgement that in the rapidly changing world of vacation rentals, the sophisticated traveler will continue to seek out companies like WIMCO that provide exceptional service, both before and during a vacation, in addition to providing access to extraordinary properties.

The cornerstone of their service is predicated on their ethos that villas should be visited and stayed in by their team of Villa Specialists before being rented to guests. Its Specialists, who average more than twelve years with the company, take frequent trips to both the Caribbean and Europe to acquaint themselves with each villa so that their recommendations to guests are based truly on the guests’ needs and preferences.

“Whether it’s vacationing at a WIMCO villa in St Barths over New Years, or at a Tuscan estate during harvest season, our clients know they can rely on WIMCO to thoughtfully consider all details,” said Stiles Bennet, WIMCO’s President. “Recognition from Condé Nast Traveler’s readers means a great deal, as we know they have many options when planning their vacations.”

Bennet suggests that part of their clients’ high satisfaction rate is due in part to the local partners they work with in each destination, such as restaurants, private chefs, spas and activity providers. “We work to fine tune our relationships with these providers to ensure guests have a best-in-class experience at every touch point.”

About WIMCO Villas

Recently featured on Bloomberg Travel, Forbes, HarpersBazaar.com, and the Today Show, WIMCO offers a selective and personally inspected collection of private villas. Their collection spans the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe, as well as villas on select private island resorts in the South Pacific. Well-traveled Villa Specialists match clients with the right villa for their lifestyle and budget, and then arrange every aspect of their trip. From setting-up international and local flights, to pre-stocking the villa with groceries, to arranging for in-villa services, WIMCO does it all.

WIMCO’s portfolio includes private villas on eleven Caribbean islands (including St. Barths, Turks & Caicos, and Anguilla, as well as the the BVI and Dominican Republic). Within Europe, they have properties in, (but not limited to), Tuscany, Lake Como, the Amalfi Coast, St Tropez and Mykonos. To browse villas, visit www.wimco.com, or speak directly with a Villa Specialist at +1 -401- 849-8012. WIMCO also operates a real estate sales office on St. Barths. Inquiries for villa rentals or real estate sales may be sent to info@wimco.com

About Conde Nast Traveler

Conde Nast Traveler is the world’s most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Conde Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under Editor-in-Chief Melina Stevens, Conde Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more, visit www.cntraveler.com

Stiles Bennet WIMCO Villas 4012369024 sbennet@wimco.com



