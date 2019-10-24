ICMA-RC Hosts Its First Town Hall to Celebrate National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Experts Discuss the Impact Ransomware Has on State and Local Municipalities

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the rate of fraud, identity theft, and cyber-attacks on the rise, it is more import than ever to take proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity at home and in the workplace. Throughout October, ICMA-RC is celebrating National Cybersecurity Awareness Month with multiple initiatives and events to encourage its associates and plan sponsor clients to be vigilant when it comes to securing their data.

During the first week of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, ICMA-RC hosted a Cybersecurity Town Hall that featured a panel of cybersecurity executives who addressed the alarming rise in ransomware attacks and other security threats against state and local municipalities.

Panelist included:

David Beabout – VP Consulting, NTT

Gayle Guilford – Chief Information Security Officer, Baltimore City

Nicole Keaton Hart – CIO, Fulton County Government

Allan Liska – Intelligence Analyst, Recorded Future

Les McCollum II – Managing Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer, ICMA-RC

Jennifer C. Thomas – MediaReady Consulting, LLC, Associate Professor, Media, Journalism and Film, Howard University

The Town Hall was attended by several clients, including Craig Cook of Harrisonburg Electric Commission. "ICMA-RC’s panel of diverse experts conveyed the importance of being diligent and proactive when it comes to keeping data and other information safe," said Cook. "The session certainly gave me a better understanding of how to identify potential threats and help my organization prevent ransomware attacks in the future."

"Bringing together such a distinguished group of experts in the cybersecurity, information technology, and media fields has given our plan sponsor clients a more comprehensive understanding of how to minimize security incidents and other cyber threats," said Les McCollum II, Managing Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer at ICMA-RC.

View highlights from ICMA-RC’s Ransomware Town Hall.

In addition to the Town Hall, ICMA-RC is conducting various events throughout National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, including multiple panel discussions with special guests and interactive activities featuring the ICMA-RC Enterprise Security team. The corporation also hold a Fireside Chat with Mike Watson, Chief Information Security Officer for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation that, with its wholly owned subsidiaries, has approximately $57 billion in assets under management and administration (as of September 30, 2019). ICMA-RC is focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector retirement accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC's mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn , and Twitter.

Aprile Pritchet ICMA-RC 202-962-8067 apritchet@icmarc.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.