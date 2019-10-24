Collibra named a Leader for the fourth consecutive year in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions. For the fourth consecutive year, Collibra was recognized by Gartner for completeness of vision and ability to execute.



According to Gartner, “Demand arising from a variety of data and analytics initiatives drives strategic requirements for metadata management solutions.”

“Organizations are increasingly aware that data is the most important strategic asset today,” said Felix Van de Maele, cofounder and CEO for Collibra. “Collibra empowers all Data Citizens to effectively close the collaborative gap between IT and the business, ensure accuracy and turn data into valuable insights that drive forward Data Intelligence. We’re pleased Gartner has included Collibra as a Leader for the fourth consecutive year.”

The 2019 Magic Quadrant evaluated solutions from 17 vendors to help data and analytics leaders find the most appropriate solution for their organization. Evaluation was based on inclusion and exclusion criteria. Access a complimentary copy of the full report .

Built with business users in mind, Collibra unites people and processes to find, trust, build and collaborate through access to the right data. Collibra’s enterprise-grade capabilities offer full visibility across the data landscape, increasing speed, quality and confidence in decision making.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions was published on October 16, 2019 and authored by Guido De Simoni, Mark Beyer and Ankush Jain.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Collibra

Collibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all Data Citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the US, Belgium, Australia, France, UK, Czech Republic and Poland. For more information, visit collibra.com .

