The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MGNX, CADE, OSTK and MYGN

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MGNX)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 to June 3, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

During the class period, MacroGenics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had conducted the progression-free survival (“PFS”) and first interim overall survival (“OS”) analyses for the SOPHIA trial by no later than October 10, 2018; (b) the October 2018 PFS analysis showed a 0.9 month improvement in PFS; and (c) the October 2018 OS interim analysis did not produce a statistically significant result and the interim OS Kaplan-Meier curves crossed in several spots (thereby violating the constant hazard assumption) and separated late.

Get additional information about the MGNX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/macrogenics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)

Class Period: July 23, 2018 to July 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Cadence Bancorporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain loans; (4) the Company’s financial results would suffer a material adverse impact; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the CADE lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cadence-bankcorporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK)

Class Period: May 9, 2019 to September 23, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Overstock.com, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (a) it was not true that Overstock would be able to support the launch of its tZERO crypto currency with earnings or cash flow from its retail operations and that whatever marginal improvements defendants had made by cutting costs and engineering earnings could not be sustained so as to generate positive EBITDA or cash from operations necessary to support its crypto currency operations; (b) there were extreme additional risks and substantial volatility in the price of Company shares was foreseeable, given defendants’ undisclosed plan to offer its tZERO Preferred Share Dividend as a means to squeeze short sellers out of Overstock and to prevent them from holding legitimate positions in the Company; (c) there was a foreseeable likelihood that the Company’s ability to accomplish its intended short squeeze would embolden the SEC or even market participants, such as major brokerage houses, to act to prevent this market manipulation; (d) it was not true that Overstock contained adequate systems of internal operational or financial controls, such that Overstock’s quarterly reports filed with the SEC were true, accurate or reliable; (e) as a result of the foregoing, it also was not true that the Company’s quarterly reports filed with the SEC were prepared in accordance with GAAP ad SEC rules; and (f) as a result of the aforementioned adverse conditions which defendants failed to disclose, defendants lacked any reasonable basis to claim that Overstock was operating according to plan, or that Overstock could achieve guidance sponsored and/or endorsed by defendants.

Get additional information about the OSTK lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/overstock-com-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN)

Class Period: September 2, 2016 to August 13, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

During the class period, Myriad Genetics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Myriad's product, GeneSight, lacked evidence or information sufficient to support the tests in their current form, including their purported benefits; (ii) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had requested changes to GeneSight and questioned the validity of the test’s purported benefits; (iii) Myriad had been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the FDA’s requested changes to GeneSight; (iv) Myriad’s acquisition of Counsyl—and thereby, Foresight—caused the Company to incur the risk of suffering from lower reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening tests, which had the potential to, and actually did, materialize into a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the MYGN lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/myriad-genetics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.