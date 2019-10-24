Resonate’s State of the Consumer Report Reveals New Insights into 4 Intriguing Customer Segments

New Report from Leading Consumer Intelligence Platform Explores Purchase Motivations of Consumers That Extend Beyond Marketing Messages

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate , the leading provider of A.I.-driven consumer intelligence for marketers, today released its latest State of the Consumer Report, which examines four distinct audience segments that collectively represent the major underlying influences behind today’s consumer purchases. Specifically, the research breaks down the motivations driving activist shoppers, personal values shoppers, advice-seeking shoppers and blog-obsessed shoppers.

“Everyone is guided by an underlying set of core personal values, and those values are reinforced by social causes, advice from those around them and prominent bloggers. This first-of-its-kind analysis takes a look at all of these forces, and it reveals insights that marketers need to create enduring connections with today’s consumers,” said Bryan Gernert, Chief Executive Officer of Resonate. “Data and insights are necessary ingredients for brands looking to create resonant, personalized experiences. The quality of the insight ingredients they use is more important than ever. If marketers want to drive sales, growth and loyalty, they must seek to enrich their current data set to uncover—and align themselves with—the key motivations that drive people.”

Resonate’s State of the Consumer Report analyzes the buying decision influences of the following four audience segments.

The Activist Shopper: The report examines three distinct types of activist shoppers: those who value companies that focus on healthy environmental practices, shoppers who seek out companies known for being ethical and shoppers who value companies that are avid charitable contributors.

The Personal Values Shopper: The report analyzes consumers who fit into four broad categories of personal values: openness to change, self-enhancement, conservation and self-transcendence.

The Advice-Seeking Shopper: The report provides deep insights into consumers who are devout readers of product review sites and people who seek the advice of family and friends before making purchases.

The Blog-Obsessed Shopper: The report delves into the motivations of people who read the top health blogs, fashion blogs and mom blogs.

You can download Resonate’s full State of the Consumer Report here .

Methodology

The insights shared in the report come from the Resonate consumer intelligence platform, which is continually updated to reflect the latest data. The Resonate consumer intelligence platform combines the U.S.’s largest consumer survey data (250,000 surveys conducted on an ongoing basis) with digital and physical footprint data at scale. The result is a proprietary deep understanding of consumers that covers more than 13,000 attributes across 200 million adults in the United States.

About Resonate

Resonate is a pioneer in A.I.-driven consumer intelligence & analytics, delivering deep understanding, dynamic insights, cross-channel engagement and analysis in a single, simple-to-use SaaS platform. Resonate has deep consumer insights and contextually relevant data across more than 13,000 attributes, including values, motivations and other psychographics, describing more than 200 million U.S. consumers. Hundreds of companies have used Resonate to reveal and engage “The Human Element,” a 360-degree understanding of the individuals in their target audience that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why consumers choose, buy or support certain brands, products or causes. Empowered with unparalleled insights, leading brands, agencies and organizations use Resonate to identify, engage and analyze these audiences, driving growth and increasing customer lifetime value.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Resonate is privately held and backed by Argentum Capital Partners, Revolution Growth, Greycroft Partners and iNovia Capital. For more information, please visit www.resonate.com.



Media Contact:

Kyle Kuhnel for Resonate

Broadsheet Communications

kyle@broadsheetcomms.com



