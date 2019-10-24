GoFan Ready for High School Football Playoff Rush

Fans of more than 2,500 games over seven weeks are benefitting from safe and convenient digital ticketing

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cool crisp air, precision marching bands and ecstatic crowds for high school football playoffs signal the height of fall and a very busy time for GoFan -- the national leader in digital ticketing and transaction services for high schools.



GoFan, a division of Huddle Tickets, is providing digital tickets for football playoff games in 35 states. The GoFan platform is offering digital ticketing to more than 2,500 games and over 250 football championship events during the next seven weeks.

“Nothing generates local excitement like high school playoff football,” said Jeff Cravens, CEO of Huddle Tickets. “To understand the impact, just remember nearly three times more fans attend high school playoff games than college bowl games and the NFL playoffs combined.”

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) represents more than 460 high schools and is one of 13 states offering digital ticketing for every playoff game through the GoFan platform.

“The digital ticketing and transaction option stood out for us for a variety of reasons,” said Robin Hines, Executive Director, Georgia High School Association. “We have better accountability and security for the proceeds we receive and fans have an improved game-day experience.”

Based on GoFan’s data, the four thousand high school playoff games they tracked in 2018 generated more than $60 million in revenue. The average attendance of a high school championship football game was 2,621 and the average ticket price for those games was $11.64.

“We continue to expand our services, providing point of sale support along with physical and digital ticketing services,” Cravens said. “We are seeing 100 percent growth in our regular season ticketing and expect that trend to continue through the playoffs.”

Fans can download the GoFan app or visit www.gofan.co to search for their school or state association to find local football playoff events. GoFan’s digital technology allows fans to purchase tickets in advance, allowing them to skip the ticket booth lines and even secure tickets before some of these smaller venues sell out.

About Huddle Tickets

For nearly two decades, Huddle Tickets has been serving the high school marketplace and state athletic associations. It began by supplying quality physical tickets to more than ten thousand high schools. Since the birth of the GoFan subsidiary in 2016, it’s now offering digital ticketing and transaction services to more than two thousand schools and state athletic associations.

GoFan Digital Ticketing for High School Sports fans High Schools and State Athletic Associations in 13 states are giving fans of upcoming state football playoffs a convenient and secure way to cheer on their local teams.



