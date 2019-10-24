IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – September 2019

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for September 2019.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.58 trillion at the end of September 2019. Assets increased by $10.8 billion or 0.7% compared to August 2019. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $1.3 billion in September 2019.

ETF assets totalled $187.9 billion at the end of September 2019. Assets increased by $1.9 billion or 1.0% compared to August 2019. ETFs recorded net sales of $0.6 billion in September 2019.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Sep. 2019 Aug. 2019 Sep. 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 161 (171 ) (349 ) (512 ) 7,154 Equity (2,498 ) (1,876 ) (277 ) (9,745 ) 4,325 Bond 2,599 1,500 (1,022 ) 14,589 (741 ) Specialty 629 469 266 5,033 2,412 Total Long-term Funds 892 (78 ) (1,382 ) 9,366 13,149 Total Money Market Funds 443 653 (168 ) 1,128 821 Total 1,334 576 (1,550 ) 10,493 13,970

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Sep. 2019 Aug. 2019 Sep. 2018 Dec. 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 803.1 798.7 780.9 737.1 Equity 513.7 510.3 512.2 460.0 Bond 212.7 210.9 186.6 180.2 Specialty 24.8 24.1 17.4 18.3 Total Long-term Funds 1,554.2 1,544.0 1,497.1 1,395.6 Total Money Market Funds 29.5 29.0 25.4 27.5 Total 1,583.8 1,573.0 1,522.4 1,423.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Sep. 2019 Aug. 2019 Sep. 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 74 157 75 1,468 964 Equity (1,068 ) 2,314 (164 ) 4,441 8,870 Bond 1,032 (236 ) 512 7,842 4,488 Specialty 196 86 35 585 (142 ) Total Long-term Funds 233 2,321 457 14,336 14,181 Total Money Market Funds 329 294 155 1,169 447 Total 562 2,615 612 15,506 14,629

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Sep. 2019 Aug. 2019 Sep. 2018 Dec. 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 4.4 4.2 2.6 2.6 Equity 115.5 114.9 105.1 97.6 Bond 61.9 61.2 52.0 52.2 Specialty 3.1 2.9 2.4 2.3 Total Long-term Funds 184.8 183.3 162.1 154.7 Total Money Market Funds 3.1 2.7 1.2 1.9 Total 187.9 186.0 163.3 156.6

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC ETF data is complemented with data from Morningstar Canada Inc.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca .

For more information please contact:



Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

416-309-2317



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.