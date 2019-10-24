There were 947 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,130 in the last 365 days.

IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – September 2019

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for September 2019. 

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.58 trillion at the end of September 2019. Assets increased by $10.8 billion or 0.7% compared to August 2019. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $1.3 billion in September 2019. 

ETF assets totalled $187.9 billion at the end of September 2019. Assets increased by $1.9 billion or 1.0% compared to August 2019. ETFs recorded net sales of $0.6 billion in September 2019.   

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class Sep. 2019 Aug. 2019 Sep. 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018
Long-term Funds          
Balanced 161   (171 ) (349 ) (512 ) 7,154  
Equity (2,498 ) (1,876 ) (277 ) (9,745 ) 4,325  
Bond 2,599   1,500   (1,022 ) 14,589   (741 )
Specialty 629   469   266   5,033   2,412  
Total Long-term Funds 892   (78 ) (1,382 ) 9,366   13,149  
Total Money Market Funds 443   653   (168 ) 1,128   821  
Total 1,334   576   (1,550 ) 10,493   13,970  

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class Sep. 2019 Aug. 2019 Sep. 2018 Dec. 2018
Long-term Funds        
Balanced 803.1 798.7 780.9 737.1
Equity 513.7 510.3 512.2 460.0
Bond 212.7 210.9 186.6 180.2
Specialty 24.8 24.1 17.4 18.3
Total Long-term Funds 1,554.2 1,544.0 1,497.1 1,395.6
Total Money Market Funds 29.5 29.0 25.4 27.5
Total 1,583.8 1,573.0 1,522.4 1,423.1

*   Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class Sep. 2019 Aug. 2019 Sep. 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018
Long-term Funds          
Balanced 74   157   75   1,468 964  
Equity (1,068 ) 2,314   (164 ) 4,441 8,870  
Bond 1,032   (236 ) 512   7,842 4,488  
Specialty 196   86   35   585 (142 )
Total Long-term Funds 233   2,321   457   14,336 14,181  
Total Money Market Funds 329   294   155   1,169 447  
Total 562   2,615   612   15,506 14,629  

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class Sep. 2019 Aug. 2019 Sep. 2018 Dec. 2018
Long-term Funds        
Balanced 4.4 4.2 2.6 2.6
Equity 115.5 114.9 105.1 97.6
Bond 61.9 61.2 52.0 52.2
Specialty 3.1 2.9 2.4 2.3
Total Long-term Funds 184.8 183.3 162.1 154.7
Total Money Market Funds 3.1 2.7 1.2 1.9
Total 187.9 186.0 163.3 156.6

*   Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC ETF data is complemented with data from Morningstar Canada Inc.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317

