3 Bear Energy Announces Hiring of Craig S. Harris as Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 Bear Energy, LLC (“3 Bear”) announced today that effective November 4, 2019, industry veteran Craig S. Harris will join the Company as its Chief Executive Officer. Bob Clark, 3 Bear’s Founder, Chairman and current CEO will remain Chairman of 3 Bear’s Board of Directors. Craig joins 3 Bear from Enable Midstream Partners, L.P., where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.



Bob Clark, said, “3 Bear has grown into one of the premier midstream companies in the Delaware Basin, with nearly 300,000 acres dedicated across crude, gas and water services. I am thrilled to have a proven leader like Craig join the Company. Craig has a reputation for excellence in all facets of our business and I am confident his tremendous technical, managerial and commercial talents will further contribute to 3 Bear’s success.”

Mr. Harris will join 3 Bear after spending nearly 30 years in the midstream industry. Before becoming Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Harris served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Enable Midstream Partners, L.P. and has previously held managerial, business development and senior engineering positions with Columbia Pipeline Group, Ni Source, and El Paso Corporation. In addition, Mr. Harris served as a Managing Director of Alinda Capital Partners. Mr. Harris holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Tennessee Technological University and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Vanderbilt University.

“We are delighted to welcome Craig to 3 Bear,” stated Michael Zawadzki, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Energy at GSO Capital Partners. “Craig is a highly respected and accomplished leader in the midstream business, and is the ideal person to lead 3 Bear in its next phase of growth.”

“We would also like to thank Bob Clark for his incredible leadership of 3 Bear. Bob is a pioneer in the midstream industry and we have been fortunate to be his partner for nearly ten years. We look forward to his continued involvement as Chairman of the 3 Bear board,” added Zawadzki

“I am eager to join the exceptional 3 Bear team and build upon their recent achievements. 3Bear has an outstanding reputation and a unique asset base in Lea and Eddy counties, including over 400 miles of crude, gas, and water pipelines, 120,000 barrels of crude storage, multiple salt water disposal wells and water recycling facilities, and a 60 MMcf/d cryogenic processing plant. I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue growing 3 Bear’s assets and finding new ways to serve our customers,” stated Craig Harris.

About 3 Bear Energy, LLC

3 Bear Energy, LLC is a Denver based, privately held, full-service midstream energy company specializing in greenfield project development with more than 200 years of collective experience and a proven track record of innovative, cost-effective solutions for crude-oil, produced water, and natural gas infrastructure. With backing from long-term partner GSO Capital Partners LP, 3 Bear is well capitalized and positioned for growth. 3Bear is focused on developing midstream infrastructure for Permian Producers. For more information visit http://3bearllc.com/about/ .

Contact:

3 Bear Energy, LLC

(303) 862-3955

Shawn@3BearLLC.com







