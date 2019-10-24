City National Bank Expands to Miami and Long Island and Adds New Hollywood Office

Three new offices part of national expansion in strategic areas

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank, America's Premier Private and Business Bank®, today announced that it has opened three new locations around the United States: a new full-service banking office in Hollywood, CA; its first entertainment banking office in Miami, FL; and its first full-service regional center on Long Island, NY. City National will do business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.



“City National was founded by and for entrepreneurs 65 years ago, and we are so pleased to be bringing the bank for entrepreneurs to Long Island and Miami for the first time, as well as opening our first branch in Hollywood, where a revitalization of this landmark city is in full swing,” said Kelly Coffey, chief executive officer of City National Bank. “With our new branches, City National will be able to provide these communities with highly tailored financial solutions and personal service that can meet clients’ needs like never before. This is a remarkable time of growth for City National, and I’m excited to be leading it.”

Coffey became City National’s CEO in February and has wasted no time putting her signature on the 65-year-old bank, championing both its digital transformation and its aggressive expansion plans. Earlier this year, the bank opened its second commercial banking office in Orange County to accommodate growing demand, and it recently announced plans to expand to Tysons, VA in early 2020.

Scott Witter, executive vice president and head of Personal and Business Banking at City National Bank, said, “We will be able to deliver personalized financial capabilities and service from our new offices in Hollywood, Miami and Long Island. We’ve recruited excellent teams of seasoned bankers who have been serving these communities for decades and are now helping our clients achieve their financial goals.”

City National was founded in Los Angeles in 1954 and has grown consistently throughout its rich history, expanding to more than 5,000 colleagues and 70 offices. City National provides a broad range of financial services to the entertainment industry, including wealth management for individuals, as well as financing for music, films and television shows. The new team in Miami will provide a full suite of financial products and services to entertainment clients, especially in Latin music and television, throughout South Florida.

“City National has a long and proud history of serving the entertainment industry in California, New York, Nashville and Atlanta, and the opening of CN Bank in Miami is an extension of that legacy,” said Martha Henderson, executive vice president and head of Entertainment Banking at City National Bank. “We look forward to bringing our deep expertise and unique brand of relationship banking to serve the thriving entertainment industry in South Florida.”

Leading the new branches are:

Hollywood: Farhod Kazimi, vice president and branch manager, who mentors and leads his team of bankers in the heart of Hollywood, as well as working with entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals to help them achieve their financial goals. Kazimi’s success is attributed to his hands-on consultative approach with clients; he often works with their CPAs and attorneys to develop strategies for the future. He is a subject matter expert in business lending, consumer mortgages and relationship management. Kazimi is an active member of the Boys and Girls Club of Hollywood and the 9 DOTS nonprofit organization.

CN Bank in Miami: Rodrigo Nieto, a vice president with deep expertise working with entertainment industry professionals. Nieto provides customized banking, lending and investment solutions to the Latin entertainment industry. Specifically, he works with musicians, actors, producers, promoters, business managers, accountants, attorneys, royalty organizations, music publishers and record labels, among others. Prior to joining City National in 2016, he served as a vice president and private banker at UBS in Miami, managing investment portfolios for ultra-high-net-worth Latin American families in New York.

Long Island: Matthew Smith, vice president and branch manager with the bank’s Personal and Business Banking team on Long Island. He is charged with leading the branch team to exemplary levels of service and identifying and implementing solutions for clients while maintaining high operational integrity. Smith has extensive experience in market growth initiatives and risk mitigation strategies as well as residential lending, insurance services and investments.

The Hollywood regional center is located at:

1601 Vine St.

Hollywood, CA 90028

The CN Bank entertainment banking office in Miami is located at:

801 Brickell Ave., Suite 2110

Miami, FL 33131

The Long Island regional center is located at:

425 Broadhollow Road, Suite #105

Melville, NY 11747

About City National

With $56.2 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 70 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $78.0 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com .

Media Contact:

Debora Vrana, City National Bank, 213-673-7631

Debora.Vrana@cnb.com



