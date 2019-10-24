Patient Access Solutions Inc. Prepares to Implement New Management Structure

/EIN News/ -- COMMACK, NY, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare industry, is excited to announce it is preparing to implement significant management changes, adding members with healthcare and financial expertise to execute the Corporate roadmap.



Joseph Gonzalez, representing the Board of Directors, stated, “We have been coordinating with our strategic partner and advisor in planning for several significant material developments on the very near-term horizon which call for us immediately strengthening our management team. Our focus as a Company continues to be driven by coordinating excellent healthcare and growing our already profitable business. In preparing to implement our next sequence of material developments the team has determined the need to strengthen the management hierarchy with executives who maintain backgrounds in finance and healthcare in order to propel through the next strategic objectives ahead.”

Mr. Gonzalez further explained, “We are very excited to begin revealing changes in the management team as we prepare delivering significant tangible results that will greatly enhance our already net profitable shareholder value. We are anticipating additional announcements in the coming days and weeks detailing the changes and transformation the firm is undertaking that will accurately reflect several bold new initiatives designed to greatly enhance our shareholder value moving forward.”

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.(www.pashealth.com)

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: general economic and business conditions; competition; unexpected changes in technologies and technological advances; ability to commercialize and manufacture products; results of experimental studies; research and development activities; changes in, or failure to comply with, governmental regulations; and the ability to obtain adequate financing in the future. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors disclosure contained in certain of Patient Access Solutions Inc. Securities and Exchange Commission filings available at http://www.sec.gov.

info@pashealth.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.