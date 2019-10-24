Babel Street Partners to Win $500 Million Data Analytics Solutions and Services BPA at DOJ

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Babel Street, Inc., the world's data-to-knowledge company, today announced it will be a part of the team servicing the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Data Analytics Solutions and Services’ 5 year, $500 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA).



Executive Information Systems (EIS), LLC, an exclusive GSA reseller of SAS analytics software and services, is the prime contractor for the multi-award contract. Babel Street will work in tandem with SAS, an analytics company, as well as other technology pioneers such as Deloitte, a consulting firm, and Four Points Technology, LLC, an AWS provider.

DOJ and its investigative partners lead complex investigations around the globe that require the integration of massive volumes of data from multiple sources. Through this BPA, DOJ sought sophisticated and specialized tools and support to load, organize, assimilate and summarize millions of electronic documents in different formats, from different places and in different languages. Babel Street’s flagship platform, Babel X®, identifies, organizes and analyzes hundreds of thousands of publicly available data sources across more than 200 languages.

“50% of the internet worldwide is not in English. Even within the United States, many residents are speaking in their native tongue, so cross-lingual search capabilities are critical for the DOJ to have a complete understanding of the data story,” said Jeffrey Chapman, CEO of Babel Street. “And to that point, we are proud to bring our software to support the expanse of DOJ missions with the EIS and SAS team.”

In addition, Babel Street will look to leverage Babel BOX®, its on-premise solution, which applies the company’s cross-lingual search and text analytics technologies to proprietary or classified customer data within the security of the customer’s own private network.

The EIS-led team will support DOJ requirements associated with complex investigations that require sophisticated and specialized tools. The data analytics solutions and services will be available to all federal agencies across the DOJ, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), among others.

“Babel Street’s unique multi-linguistic technology made it a natural complement to the team for this contract,” said Grant Brooks, vice president, U.S. government at SAS. “There are not enough linguists in the world to monitor the scale of information created and shared daily. Babel Street technology will empower the DOJ to be more efficient with identifying what information requires further investigation from its agents across departments.”

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the world's data-to-knowledge company. The technology enables clients to identify, organize and analyze data, regardless of its location or language. Babel Street products streamline the process of turning data into knowledge by automatically converting client-selected data from over 200 languages to their native language. All publicly available or private data sources can be rapidly deciphered by Babel Street software and utilized to maximize the effectiveness of clients' decision-making processes. With the aid of Babel Street tools, analysts are able to easily filter information to be used in an endless number of ways; everything from deriving large consumer and social trends to identifying threats to a public location or a singular person's life. The company provides organizations with the ability to activate relevant data and act on it faster than ever before. Babel Street is privately held and is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, with offices in London and Canberra. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com.

