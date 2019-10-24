Canon shows commitment to Africa with Central Role in Africa Innovation 2019 Summit

Canon (Canon-ME.com), a world leader in imaging and printing solutions, is proud to announce its involvement in the Innovation Africa 2019 event taking place in Accra, Ghana, on 3-5 December. Canon is delighted to support the 9th edition of Africa’s official ministerial summit as the event’s Diamond Partner and Imaging Solution Exclusive Partner, further strengthening the firm’s commitment to Africa’s future.

Innovation Africa is firmly established as the continent’s premier ministerial forum, where national leaders and senior government officials from over 40 countries join industry partners for high-level discussions on education, innovation and ICT. This year’s event will be hosted under the official patronage of the Government of Ghana led by the Hon Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education, and co-hosted by the Hon Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications.

Canon representative, Somesh Adukia, will be addressing exhibitors and key high-level delegates at an exclusive event on December 3rd, one day before the main summit. Adukia will be presenting Canon’s strategy for Africa in 2020 and discussing the important balance between economic and social development across the continent. Canon will also make its state-of-the-art machinery in Ghana available to the event organisers and other exhibitors for their wide range of printing needs during the event.

CCCC says Somesh Adukia Regional Sales Office Director, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA). “As Diamond Partner and Imaging Solution Exclusive Partner, we will be at the heart of the action at this year’s event and we are enthusiastic to help make this the best Innovation Africa event yet, for everyone involved.”

The CCNA team will be present and active in panel discussions, seminars, roundtables, and one-on-one meetings throughout the prestigious three-day summit. Event organisers, AfricanBrains, works closely with African governments to maximise high-level delegates at the event. Over 250 ministers and government officials from across the continent are expected to attend, alongside leading private sector companies such as Canon and Cambridge University.

“We are proud to announce the 9th Innovation Africa taking place in Accra in 2019, under the official patronage of the Government of Ghana,” said John Glassey, AfricanBrains CEO, the Africa Innovation 2019 event organisers. “In 2019, the full force of the Government of Ghana, under cabinet endorsement, will be ensuring a record number of participating ministers from across the continent. As well as being co-hosted by both ministries of education and communications, the key education & ICT stakeholders from Ghana will play key roles in ensuring the delivery of a multilayered landmark summit.”

About Canon Middle East: Canon Middle East (Canon-ME.com), a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East and North Africa and is based in Dubai, UAE.

Founded in 1937 with the specific goal of making the best quality camera available to customers, Canon’s tireless passion for the Power of Image has since extended its technology into many other markets and has established it as a world leader in both consumer and business imaging solutions. Its solutions comprise products, ranging from digital compact and SLR cameras, through broadcast lenses and portable X-ray machines, to multi-function and production printers, all supported by a range of value added services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D to deliver the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers’ creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realize their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at www.Canon-ME.com

About Innovation Africa 2019: Africa’s Official Ministerial Event — 3-5 December — Accra, Ghana

Innovation Africa 2019 is firmly established as the continent’s number one high-level ministerial forum where industry partners enjoy pre-scheduled meetings and committed engagement with ministers and senior government officials from over 40 countries. It is Africa’s “must go to” event for education, innovation and ICT. Leading industry partners agree that Innovation Africa is the most productive and enjoyable experience of all events, which emphasises the quality of the audience and the high-level status of decision-making participants.

For more information visit: https://innovation-africa.com/2019/



