CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019 for Mac Now Supports macOS Catalina and Sidecar

Offering a true native experience, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019 for Mac enables graphic designers to accelerate their workflow with the latest macOS advancements

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019 for Mac now includes support for macOS Catalina and Sidecar in a new update available free to registered users. Designed from the ground up for macOS, CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite 2019 for Mac offers designers vector graphics software, professional photo editing, unsurpassed output capabilities, and AI-powered drawing tools.



“Since screen real estate and pen and tablet devices can have such a direct impact on a designer’s productivity, we’re very excited to take advantage of macOS Catalina and Sidecar in our pro-powered graphics suite,” said John Falsetto, Senior Director of Products, CorelDRAW & Productivity. “With Sidecar support, CorelDRAW enables users to harness the power of their iPad and Apple Pencil to accelerate their creativity and workflow. If you’re looking for a graphics package that builds on everything you love about your Mac, we welcome you to experience CorelDRAW.”

Free to CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019 for Mac and CorelDRAW 2019 for Mac users, Update 3 also includes additional performance enhancements, enabling users to work with more versatility, freedom, and confidence than ever before. Graphics Suite customers can download the update from www.coreldraw.com/support under Patches & Updates. CorelDRAW 2019 Mac App Store edition customers will receive the update directly from the Mac App Store.

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019 for Mac offers an expansive toolbox of integrated applications to enable users to express their unique style and impress their audience. Designers can take advantage of CorelDRAW for vector graphic design, illustration, and page layout, Corel PHOTO-PAINT for photo editing, Corel® Font Manager™ to index and organize font libraries, AfterShot™ 3 HDR for RAW processing, the new CorelDRAW.app to access graphics tools virtually anywhere, and much more.

Corel also offers an extensive lineup of applications compatible with macOS, including Parallels® Desktop 15 for Mac, Painter® 2020, Painter Essentials™ 7, MindManager® 12 for Mac, CorelCAD™ 2019, Roxio® Toast®, and WinZip® 7 for Mac.

To learn more or download a free 15-day trial, please visit www.coreldraw.com/mac/ .

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com .

© 2019 Corel Corporation. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, CorelCAD, CorelDRAW, Corel PHOTO-PAINT, AfterShot, Font Manager, MindManager, Painter, Painter Essentials, Pinnacle, Roxio, Toast, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc., in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Apple Pencil, iPad, Mac, and macOS are trademarks of Apple Inc. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .

