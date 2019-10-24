Charles & Colvard to Host Its First Quarter fiscal Year 2020 Investor Conference Call on November 7, 2019 at 4:30 pm ET

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR), the original and leading worldwide source of created moissanite, will host an investor conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 (“First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020”) at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The Company will release its financial results after market close the same day.



Investor Conference Call

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the upcoming investor conference call by dialing 844-875-6912 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-6708 (international) and asking to be connected to the “Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Conference Call” a few minutes before 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Please note that there will be an accompanying slide presentation, which will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Charles & Colvard website at https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

A replay of this conference call will be available until November 14, 2019 at 877-344-7529 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference ID is 10135465. The call will also be available live and for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes luxury can be beautiful and conscientious. As an e-commerce driven business, the Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through the use of innovative technology and direct-to-consumer engagement. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com .

Contacts:

Clint J. Pete, Chief Financial Officer, 919-468-0399, cpete@charlesandcolvard.com

Jenny R. Kobin, Investor Relations, 800-695-0650, IR@CharlesandColvard.com



