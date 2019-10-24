Telos Corporation to Offer Cloud Migration, Engineering and Security Services

New cloud services practice will expedite customers’ transition to the cloud with complete services from strategy to implementation

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 24, 2019 -- Telos ® Corporation , a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world's most security-conscious organizations, today announced the launch of a new cloud services practice, which will expedite customers' transition to the cloud by providing assessment, consulting and full migration from on-premises to cloud resources in a secure and compliant way.



Telos’ cloud services practice designs and implements scalable, durable, cost-efficient and secure cloud environments. To ensure the portability of customer workloads and avoid vendor lock-in, Telos cloud solutions are vendor-neutral. In addition, the practice is fully staffed with experienced cloud professionals holding certifications with leading commercial cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

“For years we have been working with CSPs like AWS and Microsoft Azure to ensure workloads that enter the cloud meet the required industry and government security standards,” said John B. Wood, Telos CEO and chairman. “Our deep bench of cloud experts can now help our customers securely move to the cloud, and realize the long-term cost advantages of cloud computing.”

In addition to migration services, Telos protects systems with solutions that enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards. The Xacta solutions, optimized for AWS and Azure, enable customers to deploy compliant workloads more quickly and assure ongoing risk management and security validation to meet the continuous monitoring requirements of the leading standards and frameworks for on premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

“Telos’ solutions have accelerated and eased the security compliance process for our customers over the last several years,” said Troy Bertram, General Manager, Worldwide Public Sector Business Development, AWS. “The new Telos cloud services practice is a natural extension of their proven commitment to helping customers realize the efficiency and security advantages of the cloud.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.telos.com/cloud-services

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. The company is a recipient of the prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award from the Defense Security Service (DSS), awarded to less than .03% of eligible organizations. For more information, visit www.telos.com and follow the company on Twitter @TelosNews

Contact:

Allison Phillipp

Telos Corporation

Email: Allison.phillipp@telos.com

Phone: 703.724.3642







