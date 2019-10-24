First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $2.5 Million or $0.25 per Diluted Share

/EIN News/ -- RENTON, Wash., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, of $2.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and $2.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income was $7.8 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.7 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, for the comparable nine-month period in 2018.



Fluctuations in the Company’s provision for loan and lease losses accounted for the majority of the difference in net income in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to June 30, 2019. The Company recorded a $100,000 provision for loan losses in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to an $800,000 recapture of provision for loan losses in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and a $200,000 provision for loan losses in the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The provision for loan losses in the most recent quarter was primarily due to growth in loans receivable. The recapture of provision in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was primarily related to a single construction loan that was classified as impaired; however, the Bank’s impairment analysis concluded that there were no anticipated losses from the loan, therefore funds previously allocated in the allowance for loan and lease loss calculations to this loan were recaptured during that quarter. All payments on the loan were current at both June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2019, and the loan is well collateralized. The provision for loan losses in the quarter ended September 30, 2018, was primarily due to growth in net loans receivable, partially offset by recoveries received on loans previously charged off.

“I am encouraged by the loan growth and progress being made on various initiatives throughout the Bank,” stated Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to build expertise in our efforts to expand the Bank’s product mix and diversify our balance sheet, hiring experienced business bankers, branch personnel and support staff. Our 12th branch office will open in Kirkland, Washington in the fourth quarter, as we continue to expand our footprint through deployment of micro branches with highly experienced bankers. We intend to continue to look for additional branch expansion opportunities to further support our growth,” concluded Kiley.

Net loans receivable totaled $1.08 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $1.05 billion at June 30, 2019, and $995.6 million at September 30, 2018. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.07 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $1.05 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and $993.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Additional highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2019:

Total loans grew by $31.0 million in the quarter to $1.10 billion led by an increase of $9.7 million in multifamily residential real estate, $9.1 million in one-to-four family residential, $8.6 million in classic auto consumer loans, and $4.8 million in construction/land loans, partially offset by lower non-residential commercial real estate loans.

Total deposits declined slightly to $1.02 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $1.03 billion at June 30, 2019, but up from $916.3 million at September 30, 2018. Organic deposit growth was $33.3 million, increasing to $878.2 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, while brokered deposits declined $42.2 million to $138.6 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased modestly to $49.4 million at September 30, 2019.

The Company’s book value per share was $15.06 at September 30, 2019, compared to $14.83 at June 30, 2019, and $14.17 at September 30, 2018.

The Company repurchased 87,852 shares during the quarter at an average price of $14.05 per share pursuant to its stock repurchase plan, which commenced on July 30, 2019, and is set to expire on December 17, 2019. The plan authorizes the repurchase of up to 520,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, or approximately 5.0% of its outstanding shares. A total of 432,148 shares remain available for repurchase under the plan at September 30, 2019.

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios at September 30, 2019, were 10.1% and 14.4%, respectively, compared to 10.3% and 14.7% at June 30, 2019, and 10.4% and 14.8% at September 30, 2018.

Based on management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (“ALLL”), there was a $100,000 provision for loan losses during the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The ALLL represented 1.20% of total loans receivable, net of undisbursed funds, at September 30, 2019, compared to 1.22% at June 30, 2019, and 1.30% at September 30, 2018. Nonperforming assets totaled $591,000 at September 30, 2019, compared to $600,000 at June 30, 2019, and $967,000 at September 30, 2018.

The following table presents a breakdown of nonperforming assets (unaudited):

Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2018 Three Month

Change One Year

Change (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming loans: One-to-four family residential $ 98 $ 103 $ 113 $ (5 ) $ (15 ) Commercial real estate ─ ─ 325 ─ (325 ) Consumer 39 43 46 (4 ) (7 ) Total nonperforming loans 137 146 484 (9 ) (347 ) Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 454 454 483 ─ (29 ) Total nonperforming assets (1) $ 591 $ 600 $ 967 $ (9 ) $ (376 ) Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.08 %

(1) The difference between nonperforming assets reported above, and the totals reported by other industry sources, is due to their inclusion of all Troubled Debt Restructured Loans ("TDRs") as nonperforming loans, although 100% of our TDRs were performing in accordance with their restructured terms at September 30, 2019.

OREO remained at $454,000 for both September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, but declined from $483,000 at September 30, 2018, as a result of a write down in value of the two remaining OREO properties during the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

In circumstances where a customer is experiencing significant financial difficulties, the Company may elect to restructure the loan so the customer can continue to make payments while minimizing the potential loss to the Company. Such restructures must be classified as TDRs. At September 30, 2019, TDRs totaled $6.6 million, compared to $6.7 million at June 30, 2019, and $13.2 million at September 30, 2018.

Net interest income for both the quarters ended September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, totaled $9.7 million, compared to $10.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Net interest income remained stable in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and was down from the quarter ended September 30, 2018, despite higher average net loan balances than both prior periods as deposit repricing lagged the reduction in market rates.

Total interest income increased to $15.2 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $14.9 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and $13.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The increase in total interest income from the prior periods was due primarily to the higher average net loan balances in the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Total interest expense increased to $5.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $5.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and $3.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The higher level of interest expense in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was due primarily to higher interest paid on money market and certificates of deposit in a continuing competitive marketplace for deposits, partially offset by lower interest expense related to Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances and other borrowings. The balance of brokered certificates of deposits totaled $138.6 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $180.8 million at June 30, 2019, and $102.1 million at September 30, 2018. The Bank replaced a portion of its callable brokered certificates of deposit portfolio with lower rate alternatives in the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Specifically, in addition to replacing certain maturing brokered deposits with short term FHLB advances, the Bank redeemed $17.4 million in callable brokered deposits with a weighted average rate of 3.17% and weighted average remaining term of 2.4 years. These funds were replaced with lower rate FHLB advances and a concurrent 5-year, $15.0 million notional pay fixed interest rate swap for which the Bank will pay 1.44% monthly and in exchange will receive variable rate amounts from the interest rate swap counter party based on one-month LIBOR. Based on current interest rates, this redemption is estimated to save the Bank in excess of $600,000 over the next 2.4 years compared to what would have been paid on the redeemed callable brokered deposits if the call options were not exercised. This redemption accelerated approximately $60,000 in unamortized fees relating to the original acquisition of the callable brokered deposits, increasing interest expense by this amount in the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Advances from the FHLB totaled $121.0 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $105.0 million at June 30, 2019, and $149.0 million at September 30, 2018. The average cost of FHLB advances was 2.02% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 2.28% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and 2.05% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited):

Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2018 Three Month

Change One Year

Change Deposits: (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing $ 49,398 $ 49,219 $ 51,180 $ 179 $ (1,782 ) Interest-bearing demand 53,197 50,414 41,954 2,783 11,243 Statement savings 21,647 22,593 24,106 (946 ) (2,459 ) Money market 332,722 310,587 323,025 22,135 9,697 Certificates of deposit, retail (1) 421,274 412,134 373,931 9,140 47,343 Certificates of deposit, brokered 138,590 180,763 102,083 (42,173 ) 36,507 Total deposits $ 1,016,828 $ 1,025,710 $ 916,279 $ (8,882 ) $ 100,549

(1) Balance of retail certificates of deposit for acquired branches are net of an unamortized aggregate fair value adjustment of $34,000 at September 30, 2019, $41,000 at June 30, 2019, and $69,000 at September 30, 2018.

The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited):

September 30, 2019 Noninterest-bearing demand Interest-bearing demand Statement savings Money market Certificates

of deposit,

|retail Certificates

of deposit,

brokered Total (Dollars in thousands) King County Renton $ 27,163 $ 21,905 $ 17,980 $ 208,086 $ 340,156 $ - $ 615,290 Landing 3,323 1,826 39 16,432 10,606 - 32,226 Woodinville (1) 2,287 2,130 672 13,303 6,996 - 25,388 Bothell 420 690 9 5,207 4,091 - 10,417 Crossroads 2,647 7,047 53 29,124 12,740 - 51,611 Kent (2) 134 2,657 6 4,524 849 - 8,170 Total King County 35,974 36,255 18,759 276,676 375,438 - 743,102 Snohomish County Mill Creek 2,456 3,088 622 16,196 11,077 - 33,439 Edmonds 4,166 5,474 286 17,421 17,222 - 44,569 Clearview (1) 3,504 3,839 874 6,696 3,527 - 18,440 Lake Stevens (1) 1,817 1,935 509 6,216 3,666 - 14,143 Smokey Point (1) 1,481 2,606 597 9,517 10,344 - 24,545 Total Snohomish County 13,424 16,942 2,888 56,046 45,836 - 135,136 Total retail deposits 49,398 53,197 21,647 332,722 421,274 - 878,238 Brokered deposits - - - - - 138,590 138,590 Total deposits $ 49,398 $ 53,197 $ 21,647 $ 332,722 $ 421,274 $ 138,590 $ 1,016,828

(1) Balance of retail certificates of deposit for acquired branches are net of an unamortized aggregate fair value adjustment of $34,000.

(2) Kent branch opened January 31, 2019.

June 30, 2019 Noninterest-bearing demand Interest-bearing demand Statement savings Money market Certificates

of deposit,

retail Certificates

of deposit,

brokered Total (Dollars in thousands) King County Renton $ 24,692 $ 22,315 $ 18,848 $ 196,902 $ 331,260 $ - $ 594,017 Landing 3,837 2,357 25 14,068 10,655 - 30,942 Woodinville (1) 1,737 2,107 610 13,466 7,019 - 24,939 Bothell 505 79 5 2,285 3,928 - 6,802 Crossroads 2,773 6,842 53 26,733 12,840 - 49,241 Kent (2) 51 1,773 47 3,859 793 - 6,523 Total King County 33,595 35,473 19,588 257,313 366,495 - 712,464 Snohomish County Mill Creek 1,681 2,088 700 14,521 10,545 - 29,535 Edmonds 7,260 4,409 255 16,635 17,170 - 45,729 Clearview (1) 3,491 3,942 998 6,281 3,540 - 18,252 Lake Stevens (1) 1,955 1,938 439 5,625 4,012 - 13,969 Smokey Point (1) 1,237 2,564 613 10,212 10,372 - 24,998 Total Snohomish County 15,624 14,941 3,005 53,274 45,639 - 132,483 Total retail deposits 49,219 50,414 22,593 310,587 412,134 - 844,947 Brokered deposits - - - - - 180,763 180,763 Total deposits $ 49,219 $ 50,414 $ 22,593 $ 310,587 $ 412,134 $ 180,763 $ 1,025,710

(1) Balance of retail certificates of deposit for acquired branches are net of an unamortized aggregate fair value adjustment of $41,000.

(2) Kent branch opened January 31, 2019.

The net interest margin was 3.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 3.23% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and 3.46% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The declines in the most recent two quarters were due to the increasing cost of liabilities and decreasing yields on interest earning assets between the periods. This continues to be a very challenging environment to acquire low-cost deposits. In addition, loan yields declined in each of the two most recent quarters, primarily related to the reduction in Prime and LIBOR lending rates.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, totaled $1.0 million, compared to $879,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and $841,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The increase in noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was due primarily to an $88,000 net gain on sale of investments, higher loan related fees and BOLI income recognition, partially offset by lower deposit related fees and wealth management revenue, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019. With the exception of BOLI income recognition and other noninterest income, all other categories of noninterest income were higher for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Noninterest expense increased to $7.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $7.3 million in June 30, 2019, and $7.2 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Noninterest expense increased as the Bank continued to pursue its branch expansion strategy, which resulted in higher salaries and benefits, occupancy and equipment and data processing expenses among others, partially offset by lower other general and administrative expenses and a $120,000 small bank assessment credit that reduced the regulatory assessment for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 11 full-service banking offices. We are a part of the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the “Investor Relations” link at the bottom of the page.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Assets Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2018 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change Cash on hand and in banks $ 7,615 $ 8,119 $ 7,167 (6.2 )% 6.3 % Interest-earning deposits 6,103 22,579 19,094 (73.0 ) (68.0 ) Investments available-for-sale, at fair value 138,224 141,581 140,868 (2.4 ) (1.9 ) Loans receivable, net of allowance of $13,161, $13,057, and $13,116, respectively 1,083,850 1,052,676 995,557 3.0 8.9 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 6,341 5,701 7,410 11.2 (14.4 ) Accrued interest receivable 4,407 4,650 4,664 (5.2 ) (5.5 ) Deferred tax assets, net 1,202 1,379 2,092 (12.8 ) (42.5 ) Other real estate owned ("OREO") 454 454 483 0.0 (6.0 ) Premises and equipment, net 22,346 21,944 21,277 1.8 5.0 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") 31,681 31,446 29,745 0.7 6.5 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,242 5,101 4,460 (16.8 ) (4.9 ) Goodwill 889 889 889 0.0 0.0 Core deposit intangible 1,005 1,042 1,153 (3.6 ) (12.8 ) Total assets $ 1,308,359 $ 1,297,561 $ 1,234,859 0.8 % 6.0 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 49,398 $ 49,219 $ 51,180 0.4 % (3.5 )% Interest-bearing deposits 967,430 976,491 865,099 (0.9 ) 11.8 Total deposits 1,016,828 1,025,710 916,279 (0.9 ) 11.0 Advances from the FHLB 121,000 105,000 149,000 15.2 (18.8 ) Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance 5,043 2,844 4,737 77.3 6.5 Accrued interest payable 382 461 541 (17.1 ) (29.4 ) Other liabilities 10,004 9,718 9,589 2.9 4.3 Total liabilities 1,153,257 1,143,733 1,080,146 0.8 6.8 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding $ - $ - $ - n/a n/a Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 10,296,053 shares at September 30, 2019, 10,375,325 shares at June 30, 2019, and 10,914,556 shares at September 30, 2018 103 104 109 (1.0 )% (5.5 )% Additional paid-in capital 87,835 88,725 96,664 (1.0 ) (9.1 ) Retained earnings 71,592 69,976 65,004 2.3 10.1 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1,042 ) (1,309 ) (2,550 ) (20.4 ) (59.1 ) Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares (3,386 ) (3,668 ) (4,514 ) (7.7 ) (25.0 ) Total stockholders' equity 155,102 153,828 154,713 0.8 0.3 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,308,359 $ 1,297,561 $ 1,234,859 0.8 % 6.0 %

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Income Statements

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2018 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change Interest income Loans, including fees $ 13,897 $ 13,606 $ 12,631 2.1 % 10.0 % Investments available-for-sale 1,066 1,109 1,063 (3.9 ) 0.3 Interest-earning deposits with banks 158 48 59 229.2 167.8 Dividends on FHLB Stock 97 102 135 (4.9 ) (28.1 ) Total interest income 15,218 14,865 13,888 2.4 9.6 Interest expense Deposits 5,037 4,330 2,912 16.3 73.0 FHLB advances and other borrowings 529 829 917 (36.2 ) (42.3 ) Total interest expense 5,566 5,159 3,829 7.9 45.4 Net interest income 9,652 9,706 10,059 (0.6 ) (4.0 ) Provision (recapture of provision) for loan losses 100 (800 ) 200 (112.5 ) (50.0 ) Net interest income after provision (recapture of provision) for loan losses 9,552 10,506 9,859 (9.1 ) (3.1 ) Noninterest income Net gain on sale of investments 88 - 1 n/a 8,700.0 BOLI income 235 189 245 24.3 (4.1 ) Wealth management revenue 245 261 145 (6.1 ) 69.0 Deposit related fees 179 205 167 (12.7 ) 7.2 Loan related fees 290 209 273 38.8 6.2 Other 2 15 10 (86.7 ) (80.0 ) Total noninterest income 1,039 879 841 18.2 23.5 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,813 4,734 4,732 1.7 1.7 Occupancy and equipment 924 898 814 2.9 13.5 Professional fees 440 326 353 35.0 24.6 Data processing 478 397 356 20.4 34.3 OREO related expenses, net 1 1 1 0.0 0.0 Regulatory assessments 13 136 126 (90.4 ) (89.7 ) Insurance and bond premiums 95 88 95 8.0 0.0 Marketing 118 76 85 55.3 38.8 Other general and administrative 573 627 639 (8.6 ) (10.3 ) Total noninterest expense 7,455 7,283 7,201 2.4 3.5 Income before federal income tax provision 3,136 4,102 3,499 (23.5 ) (10.4 ) Federal income tax provision 631 798 707 (20.9 ) (10.7 ) Net income $ 2,505 $ 3,304 $ 2,792 (24.2 )% (10.3 )% Basic earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.33 $ 0.27 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.33 $ 0.27 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 9,901,586 9,952,419 10,356,994 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 9,991,011 10,046,355 10,468,802

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Income Statements

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 One

Year

Change Interest income Loans, including fees $ 40,784 $ 38,103 7.0 % Investments available-for-sale 3,334 3,002 11.1 Interest-earning deposits with banks 246 141 74.5 Dividends on FHLB Stock 290 343 (15.5 ) Total interest income 44,654 41,589 7.4 Interest expense Deposits 13,189 7,623 73.0 FHLB advances and other borrowings 2,255 2,794 (19.3 ) Total interest expense 15,444 10,417 48.3 Net interest income 29,210 31,172 (6.3 ) Recapture of provision for loan losses (300 ) (4,200 ) (92.9 ) Net interest income after recapture of provision for loan losses 29,510 35,372 (16.6 ) Noninterest income Net gain (loss) on sale of investments 80 (20 ) (500.0 ) BOLI income 693 718 (3.5 ) Wealth management revenue 702 400 75.5 Deposit related fees 555 503 10.3 Loan related fees 562 533 5.4 Other 26 16 62.5 Total noninterest income 2,618 2,150 21.8 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 14,547 14,325 1.5 Occupancy and equipment 2,688 2,412 11.4 Professional fees 1,262 1,123 12.4 Data processing 1,393 1,031 35.1 OREO related expenses, net 33 4 725.0 Regulatory assessments 286 391 (26.9 ) Insurance and bond premiums 288 355 (18.9 ) Marketing 280 269 4.1 Other general and administrative 1,670 1,805 (7.5 ) Total noninterest expense 22,447 21,715 3.4 Income before federal income tax provision 9,681 15,807 (38.8 ) Federal income tax provision 1,927 3,071 (37.3 ) Net income $ 7,754 $ 12,736 (39.1 )% Basic earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 1.24 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 1.22 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 9,989,970 10,280,287 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 10,091,631 10,405,315

The following table presents a breakdown of the loan portfolio, net of undisbursed funds (unaudited):

September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate: Multifamily residential: Micro-unit apartments $ 13,877 1.3 % $ 13,943 1.3 % $ 14,141 1.4 % Other multifamily 157,275 14.3 147,517 13.8 162,380 16.1 Total multifamily residential 171,152 15.6 161,460 15.1 176,521 17.5 Non-residential: Office 98,738 9.0 100,620 9.5 96,542 9.6 Retail 142,639 12.9 144,050 13.5 139,085 13.8 Mobile home park 23,070 2.1 21,533 2.0 15,649 1.5 Motel 27,572 2.5 27,725 2.6 17,201 1.7 Nursing Home 16,104 1.5 16,172 1.5 16,162 1.6 Warehouse 18,200 1.7 18,303 1.7 22,252 2.2 Storage 35,908 3.3 36,096 3.4 32,625 3.2 Other non-residential 19,659 1.8 19,703 1.8 20,746 2.1 Total non-residential 381,890 34.8 384,202 36.0 360,262 35.7 Construction/land: One-to-four family residential 47,524 4.3 45,953 4.3 48,528 4.8 Multifamily 40,078 3.7 37,032 3.5 36,400 3.6 Commercial 15,913 1.5 13,793 1.3 11,086 1.1 Land development 6,400 0.6 8,356 0.8 6,994 0.7 Total construction/land 109,915 10.1 105,134 9.9 103,008 10.2 One-to-four family residential: Permanent owner occupied 205,679 18.7 201,989 18.9 184,698 18.3 Permanent non-owner occupied 164,707 15.0 159,267 14.9 143,226 14.2 Total one-to-four family residential 370,386 33.7 361,256 33.8 327,924 32.5 Business: Aircraft 14,186 1.3 14,459 1.4 10,172 1.0 Other business 23,321 2.1 21,899 2.1 19,483 1.9 Total business 37,507 3.4 36,358 3.5 29,655 2.9 Consumer: Classic auto 14,636 1.3 6,056 0.6 - 0.0 Other consumer 11,815 1.1 11,834 1.1 12,419 1.2 Total consumer 26,451 2.4 17,891 1.7 12,419 1.2 Total loans 1,097,301 100.0 % 1,066,301 100.0 % 1,009,789 100.0 % Less: Deferred loan fees, net 290 568 1,116 ALLL 13,161 13,057 13,116 Loans receivable, net $ 1,083,850 $ 1,052,676 $ 995,557 Concentrations of credit: (1) Construction loans as % of total capital 82.6 % 80.1 % 77.1 % Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate as % of total capital 444.9 % 441.0 % 454.5 %

(1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.



FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Financial Measures

At or For the Quarter Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Performance Ratios: Return on assets 0.75 % 1.04 % 0.63 % 0.69 % 0.90 % Return on equity 6.41 8.70 5.16 5.54 7.17 Dividend payout ratio 36.00 27.27 42.11 38.10 29.63 Equity-to-assets ratio 11.85 11.86 11.78 12.28 12.53 Tangible equity ratio (1) 11.73 11.72 11.64 12.13 12.38 Net interest margin 3.07 3.23 3.37 3.41 3.46 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 113.17 113.23 113.87 114.27 115.20 Efficiency ratio 69.73 68.80 73.06 72.18 66.06 Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets 2.24 2.28 2.48 2.49 2.33 Book value per share $ 15.06 $ 14.83 $ 14.50 $ 14.35 $ 14.17 Tangible book value per share (1) 14.88 14.64 14.32 14.17 13.99 Capital Ratios: (2) Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.13 % 10.34 % 10.28 % 10.37 % 10.37 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.14 13.46 13.13 13.43 13.58 Tier 1 capital ratio 13.14 13.46 13.13 13.43 13.58 Total capital ratio 14.39 14.71 14.38 14.68 14.83 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.07 % 0.05 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.08 ALLL as a percent of total loans 1.20 1.22 1.30 1.29 1.30 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans receivable, net (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.01 ) (0.00 ) (0.02 ) Allowance for Loan Losses: ALLL, beginning of the quarter $ 13,057 $ 13,808 $ 13,347 $ 13,116 $ 12,754 Provision (Recapture of provision) 100 (800 ) 400 200 200 Charge-offs - - - - - Recoveries 4 49 61 31 162 ALLL, end of the quarter $ 13,161 $ 13,057 $ 13,808 $ 13,347 $ 13,116

(1) Tangible equity ratio and tangible book value are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to page 13 for reconciliation between the GAAP and non‑GAAP financial measures.

(2) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Financial Measures (continued)

At or For the Quarter Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Yields and Costs: Yield on loans 5.14 % 5.19 % 5.22 % 5.13 % 5.05 % Yield on investments available-for-sale 3.02 3.21 3.35 3.17 3.00 Yield on interest-earning deposits 2.24 2.33 2.50 2.27 1.92 Yield on FHLB stock 6.81 5.58 4.68 6.63 6.27 Yield on interest-earning assets 4.84 % 4.94 % 4.98 % 4.88 % 4.77 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.00 % 1.89 % 1.76 % 1.61 % 1.40 % Cost of FHLB advances 2.02 2.28 2.26 2.12 2.05 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.00 % 1.94 % 1.84 % 1.68 % 1.52 % Cost of total deposits 1.91 % 1.80 % 1.67 % 1.53 % 1.31 % Cost of funds 1.92 1.86 1.76 1.61 1.44 Average Balances: Loans $ 1,073,283 $ 1,051,894 $ 1,031,994 $ 1,006,905 $ 993,272 Investments available-for-sale 140,031 138,634 140,433 140,568 140,584 Interest-earning deposits 27,992 8,275 6,484 10,653 12,223 FHLB stock 5,649 7,337 7,888 6,886 8,540 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,246,955 $ 1,206,140 $ 1,186,799 $ 1,165,012 $ 1,154,619 Interest-bearing deposits $ 998,123 $ 919,306 $ 881,260 $ 883,672 $ 825,055 Borrowings 103,707 145,895 160,950 135,886 177,250 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,101,830 $ 1,065,201 $ 1,042,210 $ 1,019,558 $ 1,002,305 Noninterest-bearing deposits 47,613 48,137 47,002 47,580 53,982 Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,149,443 $ 1,113,338 $ 1,089,212 $ 1,067,138 $ 1,056,287 Average assets $ 1,319,777 $ 1,279,880 $ 1,258,902 $ 1,236,460 $ 1,225,189 Average stockholders' equity 155,057 152,267 152,850 154,958 154,444

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures of the tangible equity ratio and tangible book value. The Company's intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible equity is calculated by subtracting intangible assets from total stockholders’ equity. Tangible assets are calculated by subtracting intangible assets from total assets. The tangible equity ratio is tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by the number of common shares outstanding. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a more consistent presentation of its capital and facilitate peer comparison that is desired by investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures:

Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 155,102 $ 153,828 $ 151,684 $ 153,738 $ 154,713 Less: Goodwill 889 889 889 889 889 Core deposit intangible 1,005 1,042 1,079 1,116 1,153 Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 153,208 $ 151,897 $ 149,716 $ 151,733 $ 152,671 Total assets (GAAP) 1,308,359 1,297,561 1,287,862 1,252,424 1,234,859 Less: Goodwill 889 889 889 889 889 Core deposit intangible 1,005 1,042 1,079 1,116 1,153 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1,306,465 $ 1,295,630 $ 1,285,894 $ 1,250,419 $ 1,232,817 Common shares outstanding at period end 10,296,053 10,375,325 10,457,625 10,710,656 10,914,556 Equity to assets ratio 11.85 % 11.86 % 11.78 % 12.28 % 12.53 % Tangible equity ratio 11.73 11.72 11.64 12.13 12.38 Book value per share $ 15.06 $ 14.83 $ 14.50 $ 14.35 $ 14.17 Tangible book value per share 14.88 14.64 14.32 14.17 13.99

