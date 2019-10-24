Liquidus Launches Their Digital Corporate Services Platform Pilot in The Bahamas

Blockchain technology pilot aims to reduce the complexity and time required to register and manage digital asset businesses

/EIN News/ -- NASSAU, BAHAMAS, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Today, Liquidus announced its pilot participants with Ansbacher (Bahamas) Limited and Genesis Fund Services to launch a pilot program of their Digital Corporate Services Platform in The Bahamas. A solution-based blockchain protocol, Liquidus creates a secure Federated Digital Identity connection for multiple stakeholders to share data and confidential information throughout the corporate lifecycle from business registration through to management, compliance, and auditing.

“We are thrilled to join other local stakeholders on this pilot program. We expect to save considerable time and operating costs and improve efficiencies and overall client services by utilizing blockchain technology to manage the business onboarding process.”

Antoine W. Bastian - Managing Director of Genesis Fund Services

“We are excited about the opportunity to be a part of the Liquidus pilot as we are constantly looking to innovate through technology to deliver the best service to our customers”

Andrew Alexiou - Managing Director of Ansbacher Bahamas

Our pilot participants are proud to offer a differentiated solution that delivers real, tangible benefits to their clients. Liquidus eliminates archaic, bureaucratic processes and uses blockchain technology to increase efficiencies and dramatically lower the costs of company registration, reporting and the management of investment funds. This pilot program will equip participants with innovative technology that makes their jobs easier, significantly improves their efficiencies, and attracts new digital asset clients.

Businesses are looking for solutions to new challenges in the global digital economy. Liquidus’ participants can now offer these clients:

Streamlined KYC-AML Compliance: The Federated Digital Identity solution offers digital tools such as video notarization, facial recognition, fingerprint scans, ocular character recognition, and cryptographic signatures, transforming the KYC-AML process.

Innovative Access: The platform acts as a virtual office connecting all stakeholders in a single permissioned ecosystem with a growing number of apps to serve companies of all sizes.

Unparalleled Security: All files, documents, agreements, licenses, and data are stored in blockchain-based secure data rooms. This enables secure data storage and transfer, total data privacy, and a transparent and dependable audit trail.

Automation & Real-Time Reporting: The platform significantly increases efficiencies and compliance through an automated task manager and reporting tool for tax, audit, accountancy, and permit/license renewal functions.

Onramp & Conversions: Having access to Liquidus’ Payment Service Provider (PSP) agency license will enable companies to seamlessly move between fiat and token currencies within The Bahamas.

Through this pilot, participants will transform the business registration, investment fund management and onboarding process from a time-consuming and frustrating process to a quick and convenient task. With Liquidus, business owners will be able to set-up their International Business Companies (IBC) and manage their digital assets in hours, not months.

The pilot program will see Liquidus work closely with two corporate service providers in The Bahamas to connect all stakeholders in a secure, transparent, and innovative digital platform:

Ansbacher (Bahamas) Limited. Founded in 1957, it is one of the oldest private bank in The Bahamas. With a team of over 80 professionals, 75 countries serviced, and managed assets in excess of $7 billion, Ansbacher knows what it takes to successfully preserve and manage wealth in the best interest of their high net worth clientele.

Genesis Fund Services Limited. A leader in The Bahamas’ fund administration industry, Genesis provides financial services support to individuals, family offices, and institutions world-wide. Their specialized capabilities include fund accounting and administration, back-office operations, corporate services, and registrar & transfer agent (RTA) services.

About Liquidus

Liquidus (www.liquidus.io) is driven by a team of technologists, accountants, lawyers, and experts in finance and blockchain who are building a more efficient way to create companies, track data, and manage liquidity. Both Liquidus and the businesses it registers are based in The Bahamas, a tax-friendly jurisdiction with a stable government and proactive legislation around digitization. Working within government guidelines and with established service providers, Liquidus is leveraging blockchain technology to provide organizations with an efficient and compliant process for digitizing and managing assets in the emerging global digital economy.

