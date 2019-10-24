OPEN MINDS Announces 2020 Seminar On Best Practice Marketing, Negotiating, & Contracting With Health Plans At The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced the details of its timely and comprehensive pre-institute executive seminar: How To Build Value-Based Payer Partnerships: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Best Practices In Marketing, Negotiating, & Contracting With Health Plans. This seminar will take place on February 12, 2020 from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, the day before The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute. The Institute will return to Clearwater Beach, Florida from February 13-14, 2020.

Across the country, managed care organizations are successfully delivering treatment services to large populations and doing it in a way that saves states significant sums of money. These demonstrated savings show that value-based reimbursement and managed care arrangements aren’t going anywhere, which means that executives of provider organizations must find a way to position themselves to work closely with managed care companies.

In this crucial seminar, we will discuss how to start strategic conversations with health plans, how to demonstrate value in way that will capture a health plan’s interest, and how to secure and optimize service agreements with health plans.

The seminar will be led by Senior Associate Deb Adler. Ms. Adler brings more than 20 years of experience in executive health care roles. Since entering the managed behavioral health care field, Ms. Adler has become an industry-recognized leader in value-based contracting and alternative payment models. She has facilitated network designs and benefit plan approaches that achieve both quality outcomes and healthcare cost savings.

“Contract negotiation is both an art and a science. This seminar will help providers learn the practical “how to’s” to navigate the payer landscape, including how to best position their organization, establish relationships, and negotiate the best deal,” says Ms. Adler.

The focus of The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute is to provide executive teams the performance management tools they need to build a strategy for innovation in a complex market.

Registration for this comprehensive program is limited. Any executive purchasing an All-Access Institute Pass to The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute has access to this seminar. Individual registrations for the seminar are available for $125. Learn more about the registration options at https://performance.openminds.com/register/.

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

