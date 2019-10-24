66% Of Medicaid Beneficiaries With I/DD Get Their Acute Care Benefits Through Medicaid Health Plans: OPEN MINDS Releases Update On Enrollment Of Medicaid I/DD Population In Managed Care For Acute Care Services

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new analysis by OPEN MINDS, Enrollment Of The Medicaid I/DD Population In Managed Care For Acute Care Services, found that 66% of Medicaid beneficiaries with an intellectual or developmental disability (I/DD) get their acute care benefits through Medicaid health plans. The number enrolled in managed care varied by whether or not an individual received long-term services and supports. For those not receiving LTSS, 85% were enrolled in managed care. For those who received LTSS, 27% were enrolled in managed care. For those who received home- and community-based services, 27% were enrolled in managed care, and 26% of those were enrolled in managed care who resided in an intermediate care facility.

The new market intelligence report provides a model for estimating the percentage of the I/DD population enrolled in managed care. The analysis includes a state-by-state estimate of the number of individuals with I/DD enrolled in Medicaid, the financing and delivery systems for different subsets of the I/DD population, and the percent of the I/DD population enrolled in fee-for-service and managed care.

“As more states are enrolling this population in managed care, an increased focus is being placed on this population for managed long-term services and supports” said OPEN MINDS Market Intelligence Director Athena Mandros. “For example, North Carolina is in the process of developing a new specialty health plan for the population with I/DD and serious mental illness. Another notable example is UnitedHealthcare’s holistic care model for the I/DD population, operated through the lens of a managed care organization model. Executives teams need to ensure that they have the organizational competencies to survive under a new care delivery system.

A free summary analysis of the report can be found at: Managed Health Services For The Population With I/DD – Slow But Growing. The report, Enrollment Of The Medicaid I/DD Population In Managed Care For Acute Care Services, is available at no charge to Premium and Elite members of the OPEN MINDS Circle and can be purchased in the OPEN MINDS shop for $495.

For more, join us at The 2019 Technology & Informatics Institute for the session in Philadelphia on October 29, Data Makes The Difference: Using Data To Manage Care Coordination & Value-Based Arrangements featuring Dr. Jason Raines, MPA, SSBB, Founder and Principal, Raines Consulting Group, LLC. And mark your calendars for The 2020 OPEN MINDS I/DD Executive Summit in New Orleans on June 1.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at Learn more at www.openminds.com.

