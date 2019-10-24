Webscale Named a Hot Cloud Computing Startup in Big50-2019

New Report Recognizes Webscale for Record-Breaking Growth, Market-Driven Innovation, and Industry-Leading Customer Satisfaction

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the Digital Cloud Company, announced today that it has been named a “Hot Cloud Computing Startup to Watch” in Startup50’s Big50-2019 Report for the third consecutive year.



Recognized for strong revenue growth and industry-leading customer satisfaction metrics, the company’s momentum is mostly attributed to the continuing evolution of its Digital Cloud platform, which provides hyperscale cloud automation, management, and hosting for more than 1,200 storefronts. Offering 100% uptime, 360-degree security, blazing fast performance, advanced DevSecOps automation tools, and access to an award-winning team of multi-cloud-certified experts, Webscale simplifies the management of web applications across multi-cloud environments, while significantly enhancing user experience, allowing merchants to focus on the running of their business, not their infrastructure.

“The startups in this lineup are in a good position to follow in the footsteps of recent Big50 alumni, several of which have already gone on to raise massive rounds of funding, followed by successful exits, whether through IPOs or high-dollar acquisitions,” said Jeff Vance, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Startup50.

“Over the last year, Webscale has doubled its revenue and expanded its customer base to serve businesses across seven countries, including seven companies in the Fortune 1000 and seven in the Internet Retailer Top 500,” said Sonal Puri, CEO of Webscale. “Webscale is the only choice for digital commerce merchants looking to migrate their online storefronts to a multi-cloud environment, while significantly enhancing site performance, availability, and security.”

About Webscale

Webscale, the Digital Cloud Company, is the leader in converged software for hyperscale cloud automation. Delivered as-a-Service, the Webscale platform allows businesses of all sizes to benefit from infinite scalability, load balancing, high performance, outage prevention, improved security, and simple management in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services (AWS Advanced Partner), Google Cloud Platform (Google Cloud Platform Partner), and Microsoft Azure (Microsoft Partner Network). Webscale enables digital transformation for B2C, B2B, and B2E e-commerce and enterprise customers in seven countries and for seven of the Fortune 1000 businesses and seven of the Internet Retailer Top 500 . The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with offices in Boulder, CO, and Bangalore, India.

