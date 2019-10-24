Sony Bank Selects Domo to Support its Digital Transformation Journey

In the highly regulated financial services industry, Domo’s enterprise-grade scale and security gives Sony Bank the ability to use its cross-departmental data to power a more proactive and agile business

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that Sony Bank Ltd. has deployed Domo to support the bank’s digital transformation journey. Data management is crucial to the financial industry, as putting data to use remains an ongoing challenge. Sony Bank sought a way to implement a single data management system across all departments, which would improve operational efficiency and allow data to be used and analyzed across the company in a timely fashion.



In response to these challenges, Sony Bank has decided to deploy and use Domo as a one-platform solution for data management. As part of these efforts, Sony Bank is enabling all employees, from the front-line to management, with the data they need, along with promoting timely information-sharing across the organization. The company also expects to further strengthen its data governance through centralization, and improve operational efficiency through automated reports and other innovations.

By allowing Sony Bank to understand its customer needs from a range of linked data, Domo will also enable the development of financial products and services tailored to individual customer needs, expanding the company’s sales opportunities and making it more competitive within the financial industry.

Noriko Rzonca, Sony Bank’s executive officer of Marketing Science & Content Planning said, “The banking industry demands strict data management, with the flow of data throughout the entire bank visualized and securely maintained. We settled on Domo because it meets all the requirements for banking data security while also enlarging the possibilities for how data can be used. With more than 1,000 connectors, we expect to put our data to a wide range of uses. We intend to link together an even more diverse range of data and use Domo throughout the entire Sony Bank organization.”

Under heightened regulations and scrutiny around the globe, the Domo platform offers customers an enterprise-grade solution. Domo completes numerous audits, assessments, and compliance requirements to help ensure the requirements of customers and regulators are fulfilled.

To learn more about how Domo is helping organizations like Sony Bank transform their business with data, visit Domo’s customer page .

