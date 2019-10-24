Rubrik Delivers Next-Generation Data Management with NetApp Across Hybrid Multi-cloud

Rubrik and NetApp SnapDiff integration delivers dramatic performance gains and autonomous, policy-driven data management for hybrid cloud environments

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik, the Multi-Cloud Data Control™ Company, and NetApp, the data authority for hybrid cloud, today announced Rubrik Cloud Data Management’s technology integration with NetApp’s proprietary SnapDiff APIs, bringing next-generation data services and orchestration for enterprises. Together, Rubrik and NetApp provide business continuity via data mobility across data center and cloud, decrease time to market for new feature development, increase ROI with smarter data usage, all the while supporting ever-increasing data privacy regulations and compliance.



As part of this strategic collaboration, Rubrik brings unprecedented levels of data control and visibility on top of NetApp Data Fabric. By leveraging integration with SnapDiff APIs across data centers and clouds, Rubrik delivers the following benefits for NetApp customers:

Autonomous, policy-driven data management optimized for cloud-scale environments;

Hybrid multi-cloud data orchestration via API-driven platform for consistent workflows and self-service automation;

Predictive file search across entire data repository at rapid speeds and granular file extraction;

Data compliance and governance services, such as ransomware recovery and data classification, via a proprietary metadata framework that aggregates intelligence on data changes, user permissions, and access activity;

Hybrid cloud application failover/failback via cloud-native services.

“Our deep collaboration with NetApp radically simplifies how organizations manage and orchestrate data within a hybrid or multi-cloud environment,” said Bipul Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO, Rubrik. “We’re excited to partner up with NetApp to deliver innovative enterprise solutions that enable far more sophisticated cloud usage for business agility and flexibility.”

“Our close technology collaboration with Rubrik helps our customers amplify the value of their data residing on-premises or in hybrid multi-cloud,” said Octavian Tanase, Senior Vice President, ONTAP at NetApp. “Together, Rubrik and NetApp deliver modern, comprehensive solutions that help our customers maximize the value of their data, from simplifying data lifecycle management to driving cloud mobility.”

Rubrik will showcase this solution at the upcoming NetApp INSIGHT 2019 conference in Las Vegas during October 28-30. For more information, visit Booth 207 and attend session Policy-Driven Data Management and Cloud Mobility with Rubrik and NetApp .

Availability

Rubrik Cloud Data Management support for NetApp SnapDiff APIs is expected to be Generally Available in early 2020.

Resources

[SOLUTION BRIEF] Cloud Data Management for NetApp

[ROADSHOW] Informative Seminar: Protect and Manage Data from the Edge to the Core to the Cloud



Contact Information

Rubrik@highwirepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/841f6dfd-1c5b-4c69-8816-6a81cb7a5368

Rubrik + NetApp End-to-End Data Lifecycle Services



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.