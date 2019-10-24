HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Earns Texas’ First Rectal Cancer Program Accreditation

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake has become the first Texas hospital, and only the 14th in the nation, to earn a three-year accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer (NAPRC).

HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake earned the coveted designation by meeting 19 benchmarks, including the creation of a Rectal Cancer Multidisciplinary Team where at least one appointed physician from surgery, pathology, radiology, medical oncology and radiation oncology collaborates on a patient’s care.

Accredited programs also must meet process standards and performance and quality improvement metrics. There are three accreditation opportunities for cancer programs: Commission on Cancer (CoC), breast, and colorectal. HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake is the first program in Texas to be accredited in all three awarded by The Joint Commission, the National Institutes of Health, and the American College of Surgeons (ACS).

“The standards required of the accreditation, most notably creating a multidisciplinary approach, have proven to improve patient outcomes,” noted HCA Houston Healthcare South Quadrant’s regional medical director of complex gastrointestinal surgery, Theodoros Voloyiannis, M.D., a board-certified colorectal surgeon who specializes in surgical and non-surgical colon and rectal procedures. “This accreditation is the gold standard for the advancement of rectal cancer care. We’re honored to be the first in Texas to earn this achievement.”

Colorectal cancer (cancer that starts in the colon or rectum) is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death in men and women combined in the United States, according to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

“The NAPRC program is comprehensive, requiring coordination of diagnostic imaging, lab, and consultation with the surgeon, oncologist and radiation oncologist prior to the initiation of treatment,” Terri Jamison, HCA Houston Healthcare regional oncology program director, added. “Obtaining this accreditation is a testament that comprehensive, high-quality cancer programs using the most advanced surgical procedures can be found in suburban communities.”

The NAPRC was developed through a collaboration between The OSTRiCh Consortium (Optimizing the Surgical Treatment of Rectal Cancer) and the Commission on Cancer, a quality program of the American College of Surgeons.

Located at 500 W. Medical Center Boulevard in Webster, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake has provided comprehensive healthcare to the Bay Area since 1972.

The hospital also is certified as a Level III Accredited Chest Pain Center by the Society of Cardiovascular Care, a Comprehensive Stroke Facility by DNV Healthcare and a Level II Trauma Emergency Center.

In addition to its leadership in multidisciplinary cancer care, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake offers women’s services, pediatric care, a Breast Diagnostic Center, Level II trauma emergency room, ACR-accredited imaging center, inpatient rehabilitation center, wound treatment center, bariatric care, neurology and minimally invasive and robotic surgical options.

About HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and HCA Houston Healthcare

HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, formerly Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, is a 532-bed, full-service hospital offering inpatient and outpatient medical, surgical and specialty services to Houston’s growing Bay Area. Founded in 1972, the campus includes: Level II trauma capabilities; a Neuroscience Institute; a dedicated heart hospital; 24 hour in-house intensivist, critical care, pediatric, and OB hospitalist coverage; a level IIIb Neonatal ICU; high-risk obstetrical care; and the area’s only pediatric emergency department and pediatric ICU. The Joint Commission recognizes HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake as a comprehensive stroke center, its highest certification in this space, and as a chest pain accredited facility. The hospital has also achieved the prestigious Commission on Cancer “Comprehensive Cancer Center” and Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP) “Bariatric Surgery Center of Excellence” accreditations. For more information, visit www.HCAHoustonHealthcare.com.

HCA Houston Healthcare is the leading provider of healthcare in the Houston area, where excellent trained physicians, nurses and allied health professionals treat almost a million patients and provide more than $2 billion in charity care every year. With an employee base of 15,000, HCA Houston Healthcare’s comprehensive network includes 14 hospitals, nine outpatient surgery centers, 10 freestanding emergency centers and numerous freestanding diagnostic imaging facilities in the greater Houston area. It also includes a regional transfer center that provides one-phone-call access and support for patient transfers into and out of HCA Houston Healthcare facilities as well as access to ground and air transportation within a 150-mile radius. For more information, visit www.HCAHoustonHealthcare.com.

HCA Houston Healthcare is part of HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division, a comprehensive network of hospitals, outpatient surgery centers, emergency centers and diagnostic imaging facilities in greater Houston, Corpus Christi and South Texas. Facilities in the Gulf Coast Division include: 17 hospitals, nine ambulatory care centers, 15 off-campus emergency centers, and a regional transfer center that provides one-phone-call access and support for patient transfers into and out of HCA Gulf Coast Division hospitals as well as access to ground and air transportation within a 150-mile radius. HCA Gulf Coast Division is part of HCA Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of quality healthcare services with 185 hospitals in the United States and England.

