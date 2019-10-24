Rocky Mountain High Brands Issues Clarification Update

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB), a healthy lifestyle Company specializing in high-quality health and wellness products announced a clarification to its shareholders.

Michael Welch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc., stated, “I want to clear up some possible investor confusion that recently came to our attention on RMHB’s status to manufacture products for CBD Life for importing into Mexico and distributing throughout the country:

Rocky Mountain High Brands has the exclusive manufacturing agreement for CBD Life’s beverages under its three-year Master Manufacturing Agreement .



and . The 2019 fourth quarter CBD Life revenue will be based on the quantity of beverages that the Company will be able to produce and deliver to CBD Life’s warehouse in Laredo, Texas between the date the Company receives the beverage forecast mix from CBD Life and December 31, 2019.

Oscar Herrera, Director of Private Label Sales, and I represented RMHB at CBD Life’s launch party for the non-beverage CBD products on August 8, 2019 in Mexico City. August 8th is also National CBD day in the United States.”



About Rocky Mountain High Brands

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB) Rocky Mountain High Brands (RMHB), a family of brands positioned to disrupt the CBD and Hemp categories, is a consumer goods company that specializes in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing high-quality, health conscious, cannabidiol (“CBD”) and hemp-infused products that span various categories including beverage, food, fitness, skin care and more. RMHB also markets a naturally high alkaline spring water and a water-based whey protein and energy drink as part its brand portfolio. Our mission is to assist others in their journey to live productive, fulfilling and healthy lives.

The Company currently markets its HEMPd product line, which currently consists of CBD-infused topicals and nutraceuticals, and a line of CBD-infused beverages. The Company markets CBD confections under Sweet Rock. RMHB also bottles and distributes a naturally high alkaline spring water under the name Eagle Spirit Spring Water.

For corporate information, please visit: https://rockymountainhighbrands.com For product information, please visit: https://www.hempd.com/ and https://eaglespiritwater.com/

Information about Forward-Looking Statements: This release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company’s filings with the SEC. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

