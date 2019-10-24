CV Sciences, Inc. to Sponsor 26th Annual HIACON Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina on Nov. 1-4, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc . (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, announced today its title sponsorship of the Hemp Industries Association® (HIA®) annual conference and tradeshow, HIACON. This year’s conference will be held November 1st through November 4th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and marks a significant milestone for HIACON as the longest-standing hemp conference in its 26th year.



“We are looking forward to joining HIACON as the title sponsor for our 4th consecutive year,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “Since 2014, CV Sciences has been dedicated to investing in hemp research and development to further the industry and the conference is the ideal platform to discuss the trends and opportunities occurring in this rapidly growing market.”

HIACON will bring together exhibitors, speakers and educators who represent the HIA’s coalition partnerships in the farm business, sustainability, herbal and dietary supplements, as well as hemp companies, business services, and brands showcasing product innovation. Attendees are invited to visit the CV Sciences team at Booth 405. Visitors can learn more about CV Sciences and its industry-dominating PlusCBD™ Oil brand from experienced staff, who will be available to provide information to retailers and consumers interested in learning more about PlusCBD™ Oil hemp CBD products.

As title sponsor, CV Sciences will present during the Hemp Talk in a session titled “We Came, We Disrupted, What Now?” on Sunday, November 3rd, at 11:10 AM in the Providence Ballroom. CV Sciences’ Director of Hemp, Josh Hendrix, will share in-depth knowledge about hemp and perspectives as an established leader in the natural products industry.

CV Sciences and the HIA encourages both members and non-members to join the hemp industry’s top leaders and influencers at this year’s HIACON at The Westin Charlotte. The conference is opening the exhibit hall and Hemp Talks to the public, on Sunday, November 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Only registered attendees will have full access and HIA members receive an exclusive discount on registration. HIACON will end on Monday, November 4, after a full day of keynote presentations and educational tracks, a half-day exhibition and the industries awards luncheon.

For more information about HIACON or to register, visit: https://www.hiacon.org

About CV Sciences, Inc. CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics utilizing CBD. The Company’s PlusCBD™ Oil products are sold at more than 5,500 retail locations through the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD on the market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences’ state-of-the-art facility follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s full spectrum hemp extracts are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm the cannabinoid content meets strict company standards. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ Oil’s benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov . PlusCBD™ Oil was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

About the Hemp Industries Association ®

Hemp Industries Association ® (HIA®) is a 501(c)(6), membership-based, non-profit organization that works to advance the hemp economy and educate the market for the benefit of members, the public, and the planet. Since its founding in 1994, The HIA has worked tirelessly for its 1,500-plus members to expand and protect the sale and marketing of hemp products. The culmination of that work was the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, which officially redefined hemp as an agricultural commodity and removed it from the purview of the Controlled Substances Act, thereby paving the way for a massive expansion of the market and positioning hemp producers to be a global economic force.

﻿For more information, visit www.thehia.org

