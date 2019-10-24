‘Going From Broke’ Exceeds One Million Views on Crackle in Just Five Days

Unprecedented Engagement for Free Streaming Platform

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), a growing media company building online video-on-demand (“VOD”) networks that provide video content for all screens, today announced that the new Crackle Original, ‘Going From Broke,’ from executive producer Ashton Kutcher, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Matador Content has driven more than one million views in just five days.



The new series, which debuted on the free, ad-supported Crackle service on October 17, puts a spotlight on an epidemic of huge proportions. As a nation, over 44 million Americans collectively owe a whopping $1.5 trillion in federal student loan debt, a number that grows each year and is second only to mortgage debt in America. Upon graduation, those entering the professional world face mounds of bills, a shrinking pool of employment opportunities, a lack of financial skills and a constant, crippling weight of oppression keeping them from reaching for their dreams.

Philippe Guelton, President, Crackle Plus, said, “We’re delighted with this unprecedented viewer response to this new and timely unscripted series.” He added, "The series is incredibly relevant and relatable and has clearly resonated with our millennial consumers. ‘Going From Broke’ kicks off a rich slate of new original series and exclusive movies at Crackle as we look to serve our audience with series that are unique, entertaining and inspiring.”

In the new series, Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig and financial expert Danetha Doe, go one on one with young people living in pricey Los Angeles, which they thought would be The City of Dreams, to change their habits and gain financial confidence and become CEO of their own lives. Although they all come from different backgrounds and circumstances, the participants have one thing in common-- extreme debt.

Host Dan Rosensweig said, “It’s clear, based on the incredible engagement with the show, that there is a strong need for content and support around personal finance. I am proud to be a part of ‘Going From Broke’ and, more importantly, a part of bringing solutions to hard working young people who are trying to improve their lives and financial situations.”

‘Going From Broke’ is executive produced by Ashton Kutcher, William J. Rouhana, Jr. and Michael Winter for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. For Matador Content, Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, Joel Relampagos and Jerry Carita also serve as executive producers.

Crackle is available on all top streaming platforms, connected TVs, game consoles, Crackle mobile apps (iOs, Android) and at Crackle.com . Follow #GoingFromBroke on Crackle's Facebook and Twitter pages. Visit goingfrombroke.com for more information about the series.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nadsaq: CSSE) is a growing media company building and acquiring streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD) that provide content for all screens. The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces long and short-form original content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and through APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT CRACKLE

Crackle is America’s leading free to use video entertainment network featuring full length movies, TV series and original programming. It is available on a wide variety of platforms including connected TVs, mobile devices, set top boxes, video game consoles and online at www.crackle.com . Crackle is one of seven AVOD networks owned and operated by Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company. Crackle Plus owned and operated networks boast approximately 10 million monthly active users, 45,000 combined hours of programming, 1 billion minutes streamed monthly and 90+ content partnerships.

ABOUT MATADOR CONTENT

Matador is a full-service content studio based in New York and Los Angeles. Since its founding in 2013, the company has produced over thirty-five series for television, as well as sports and feature documentaries, live event specials, virtual reality content, and digital programs across multiple networks. In addition to the Emmy-nominated Lip Sync Battle, Matador’s output spans across many platforms and genres with series and documentaries debuting on networks including HBO, Netflix, Apple, ABC, Discovery Channel, History Channel, Nickelodeon, A&E, PBS and Facebook. In late 2018 Matador was acquired by Boat Rocker Media, the global entertainment studio.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2019, as amended April 30, 2019 and June 4, 2019) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

