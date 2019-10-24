The Critical Role of Technology in Today’s ePayables Processes to be Explored in Live Webinar on 10/31

Determine, a Corcentric company, and Bob Cohen of Ardent Partners will discuss how to improve ePayables process efficiency

Determine , a Corcentric company, a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions, will host a live webinar, 2019 ePayables Technology Advisor, with leading analyst Ardent Partners on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11AM ET / 8AM PT / 4PM UK / 5PM CEST.



During the webinar, Bob Cohen , Research Director and Vice President of Marketing at Ardent Partners, and Sudarshan Ranganath , Vice President of Product Management at Corcentric, will explain insights revealed in Ardent Partners’ recent 2019 ePayables Technology Advisor report. They will analyze what constitutes an optimized ePayables process and how technology is critical to making that happen.

“Like all areas of procurement, payables is constantly looking to improve process efficiency and enhance deliverables,” commented Sudarshan Ranganath. “The right ePayables technology will help transform and optimize your processes, but only if you know how to navigate the provider landscape. We’ll break down the components of the Ardent Partners’ 2019 ePayables Technology Advisor to help attendees focus their solution strategies.”

Attendees will receive direction into what they should look for in an effective ePayables solution, with a focus on the RFP process and how to maximize the value generated from the technology investment.

Topics for Determine’s live webinar with Ardent Partners on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11AM ET / 8AM PT / 4PM UK / 5PM CEST include:

An assessment of ePayable processes and its inherent phases

Where to begin your ePayables transformation based on your particular pains, challenges, and goals with the AP process

How to identify and select the ePayables solution that best aligns with your specific requirements and budget

An overview of Determine’s strengths from both a solution and provider perspective, including quality and depth, user experience, functionality support and delivery, analytics and more

Online registration for the webinar is still available.



About Determine, a Corcentric company.

Determine, a Corcentric company. is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal, and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract, and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit determine.com

About Ardent Partners

Founded in 2010, Ardent Partners is a research and advisory firm focused on defining and advancing the procurement and supply management strategies, processes, and technologies that drive business value and accelerate organizational transformation within the enterprise. Ardent Partners delivers “Research with Results.” To learn more about the company, visit http://www.ardentpartners.com/

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading provider of source-to-pay services and solutions for businesses in the United States and Europe that optimize how they purchase, pay, and get paid. Corcentric’s procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Corcentric was named a 2019 ‘50 Providers to Know’ by Spend Matters and a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation 2019. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital. Learn more at corcentric.com .

