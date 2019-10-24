Identiv Sets 2019 Q3 Earnings Call for Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 5 PM ET
/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global provider of physical security and secure identification, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 5 PM ET (2 PM PT) to discuss results for the third quarter (Q3) ended September 30, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
Identiv management will host the call, followed by a question and answer session.
Date: Thursday, November 7, 2019
Time: 5 PM ET (2 PM PT)
Toll-Free Number: +1 855.327.6837
International Number: +1 631.891.4304
Call ID: 10007879
Webcast Link: Click here
Please call the conference telephone number 5 - 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at +1 949.574.3860.
The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here. The replay of the call will be available after 8 PM ET on the same day through December 7, 2019.
Toll-Free Replay Number: +1 844.512.2921
International Replay Number: +1 412.317.667
Replay ID: 10007879
About Identiv
Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 949.574.3860
IR@identiv.com
Media Contact:
press@identiv.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.