Chemistry Named Lead Digital Partner for Massage Envy

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent agency, Chemistry is proud to announce that it has been selected as the lead digital partner for Massage Envy. In this role, Chemistry will be responsible for creating a best-in-class experience for Massage Envy consumers online as well as within the Massage Envy in-store applications located at over 1,150 franchise locations.



"Chemistry has a proven track record of continually bringing innovative and outstanding digital ideas and creative approaches that help brands to grow," said Kathy Collins, Massage Envy Franchising LLC’s Chief Marketing Officer. "They aren’t just uniquely creative, but also strategic and exceptionally experienced in their modern approach of bringing brands forward in the digital age.”

"Massage Envy is a premier brand that helps millions of people each year," said Ned Show, CEO of Chemistry. "We will work collaboratively with Massage Envy and their partners to improve access to personal well-being and grow their community with innovative solutions for the brand. We are excited at the opportunity to work with wonderful people on a wonderful brand that makes life better for so many people."

ABOUT CHEMISTRY

Twice named ‘Small Agency of the Year’ by Ad Age, Chemistry is an independent full-service marketing communications agency with offices in Pittsburgh and Atlanta. The firm provides services in advertising, brand strategy, media, public relations, social, digital marketing, and web development. Chemistry is a member of the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As). To learn more, visit the lab at http://chemistryagency.com

ABOUT MASSAGE ENVY

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skin care services. The Massage Envy franchise system is, collectively, the largest employer of massage therapists and estheticians, with more than 35,000 dedicated wellness professionals that provide best-in-class service to over 1.65 million members. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,150 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com , or follow on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

Press Contact:

Katie Burger

DiGennaro Communications

katie.burger@digennaro-usa.com



