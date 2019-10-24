The LA County Department of Public Works, Building and Safety Division Electrical Recognizes TÜV Rheinland of North America

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification, is now recognized by the Los Angeles (LA) County Department of Public Works for field evaluations and for listed products used within their jurisdiction.



Known for operating one of North America’s most comprehensive electrical safety programs to ensure the safety of residents and workers within their jurisdiction, Los Angeles County accomplishes its mission of safety by partnering with inspection bodies and testing laboratories to take ownership of mastering and enforcing the proper application of codes and standards.

LA County limits field evaluations to only a few highly experienced organizations that have demonstrated competency and success in the field of electrical safety and code interpretation. With immediate effect, the TÜV Rheinland Field Evaluation and Listing labels identify products to the Electrical Safety division of LA County as accepted for use in their jurisdiction.

TÜV Rheinland brings experience and resources to those companies looking to install unlisted equipment within the LA County jurisdiction. Companies needing assistance with electrical product evaluation and labeling in LA County should contact TÜV Rheinland at 1-888-743-4652 or via email at info@us.tuv.com to get additional information or schedule a field evaluation.

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded 145 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TÜV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact for greater sustainability and against corruption.

