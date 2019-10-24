Angolan President opens doors to Russian investment

Sochi, ANGOLA, October 24 - The Angolan President, João Lourenço, considered this Thursday in Sochi, Russia, that there are huge areas for businesses and safe conditions for foreign investors in Angola, so Russian investment is very much welcome in Angola. ,

Speaking at the opening session of the first Russia-Africa Summit, the Angolan Head of State announced different opportunities for investors from this country to make their business choices in Angola.

According to João Lourenço, the country is open to investment in the energy, minerals, agriculture, agro-industry and agricultural equipment industries.

Similarly, he said, Angola has created conditions, within the framework of the economic diversification plan, to facilitate investment in telecommunications sector and other areas.

In another area, the Angolan President defended the need for the industrialization of the African continent, as an indispensable condition for its development.

João Lourenço believes that today, there is a new vision of the leaders and key players of political, economic and social life in Africa, who are weary of "the mere exploitation and export" of their raw mineral resources.

He suggested, in the framework of the partnership with Russia, cooperation to help Africans take a qualitative leap from a commodity-exporting country to an exporter of manufactured and industrialized products.

"We are aware that the success of Africa's development strategy must have as its structural pillar the technical training of young Africans, who represent the majority of the continent's population and deserve special attention," he said.

In his view, with this attention, young people could become great protagonists of a prosperous future for Africa.

In this regard, he emphasized the role that Russia, in a different context, played in the training of Angolan cadres.

João Lourenço understands that it is important for Africa and its young people to acquire the necessary knowledge and technical means.

"Also in this chapter, Russia plays a decisive role," said Joao Lourenco, who considered the Sochi Summit a praiseworthy initiative for all titles, for the opportunity to dialogue and to address issues of common interest.

According to the Angolan President, Africans in general have long benefited from the solidarity of the Russian people, from the period of liberation struggles against the colonial powers up to the period of their independences.

Angola, he said, is an expression of such solidarity, which has allowed to overcome colonialism, maintain independence and national sovereignty and helped other peoples in their victorious struggle for self-determination.

In his point of view, the contribution of the Russian people to the liberation of Africa can help to define an advantageous cooperation model for Africa today.

He said there are common concerns about issues related to environmental sustainability, peace and world security, areas in which there is "a strong identity of views between Russia and Africa."

This fact, according to the Angolan President, may contribute to the search for solutions to the pressing problems that exist on the planet.

