CPI Aerostructures Wins Aviation Week Program Excellence Award

/EIN News/ -- EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®”) (the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced that it has won Aviation Week Network’s Program Excellence Award in the supplier system design category. The award reflects aerospace and defense industry peers’ recognition of the Company’s work for Raytheon Company. Derick Martin, Senior Program Manager at CPI Aero, accepted the award on behalf of the Company.



“CPI Aero is honored to receive this award and congratulates Derick and his program team for this incredible distinction,” stated Douglas J. McCrosson, president and CEO of CPI Aero. “I would also like to thank our customer, Raytheon, for all of their support over the past three years and for fostering a highly collaborative and communicative program environment that enables CPI Aero to perform at its best.”

Developed in 2004, the Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards were created in response to repeated concerns about the complexity and difficulty associated with managing and leading the aerospace and defense programs that make up the industry's work. The 2019 winners were announced at the DefenseChain Conference and Program Excellence Awards Banquet held on October 23, 2019 in McLean, Virginia.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

Contact: Vincent Palazzolo Investor Relations Counsel: Chief Financial Officer LHA Investor Relations CPI Aero Jody Burfening/Sanjay M. Hurry (631) 586-5200 (212) 838-3777













