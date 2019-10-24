Jiayin Announces Transaction Price for Equity Transfer

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading online individual finance marketplace in China, today announced that the transaction price has been determined for the previously announced transfer of all equity interests (the “Equity Transfer”) of Shanghai Caiyin Asset Management Co., Ltd. (“Shanghai Caiyin”) from Shanghai Jiayin Finance Services Co., Ltd (“Shanghai Jiayin”) to Shenzhen Rongxinbao Non-Financial Guarantee Co., Ltd. (“Shenzhen Rongxinbao”), an independent third-party guarantee company under the equity transfer agreement (“Equity Transfer Agreement”) entered into by and among Shanghai Niwodai Internet Finance Information Service Co., Ltd. (“Niwodai Internet”), a consolidated affiliated entity of the Company, Shenzhen Rongxinbao and Shanghai Jiayin on September 16, 2019. For more information on the Equity Transfer, see the Company’s press release furnished to the SEC on Form 6-K, including relevant exhibits, dated September 16, 2019.



Under a settlement agreement (the “Settlement Agreement”) entered into by Shenzhen Rongxinbao, Niwodai Internet and Shanghai Jiayin on October 16, 2019, the total transaction price for the Equity Transfer is up to RMB1,078.7 million (US$152.3 million), among which RMB372.1 million (US$52.6 million) is contingent upon Shanghai Caiyin’s liability status in the period proceeding December 31, 2022 and subject to certain adjustments. The total transaction price was determined based on a valuation of Shanghai Caiyin’s net liabilities by a third-party valuation company as of August 31, 2019, minus Shanghai Caiyin’s payables to Niwodai Internet as of the same date. Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Niwodai Internet will pay all the transaction price for the Equity Transfer to Shenzhen Rongxinbao. Part of the transaction price to be paid by Niwodai Internet will be set off against Niwodai Internet’s loan to Shanghai Caiyin incurred from September 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019. The rest of the transaction price will be settled during future collaboration between Shenzhen Rongxinbao and Niwodai Internet. If, upon termination of such collaboration, any transaction price has not been fully settled, it is subject to further negotiation among parties to the Settlement Agreement.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading online individual finance marketplace in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between investors and borrowers, whose needs are underserved by traditional financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers.

