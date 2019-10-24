Truxton Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and One-Time Special Dividend

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), a financial holding company and the parent of Truxton Trust Company, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share payable December 26, 2019, to shareholders of record as of December 6, 2019.



The Board of Directors also approved a one-time special dividend of $1.00 per common share payable February 3, 2020, to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2020.

President and Chief Financial Officer Andrew L. May commented, “Truxton has been fortunate to generate return on average shareholder’s equity (ROAE) higher than our recent and expected asset growth rate. Even with our regular dividends, the Corporation has seen capital ratios grow increasingly conservative, allowing us to pay this special dividend.”

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations

Andrew May

615-515-1707

andrew.may@truxtontrust.com

Media Relations

Tamara Schoeplein

615-515-1714

tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com



