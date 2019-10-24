Cancer Genetics Announces 1-for-30 Reverse Stock Split

/EIN News/ -- RUTHERFORD, N.J, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGIX), a leader in drug discovery and preclinical oncology and immuno-oncology services, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock. This will be effective for trading purposes as of the commencement of trading on Friday, October 25, 2019.



The reverse stock split is intended to increase the per share trading price of Cancer Genetics’ common stock to satisfy the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (Rule 5550(a)(2)). Cancer Genetics’ common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CGIX” and under a new CUSIP number, 13739U203. As a result of the reverse stock split, every 30 pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will become one share of common stock. The par value of the Company’s common stock will remain unchanged at $0.0001 per share after the reverse stock split. The reverse stock split will not change the authorized number of shares of the Company’s common stock. The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder’s percentage interest in the Company’s equity, except to the extent that the reverse stock split results in some stockholders owning a fractional share. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse split. Stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will instead receive a cash payment based on today’s closing price of the Company’s common stock as reported on Nasdaq. The reverse split will also apply to common stock issuable upon the exercise of Cancer Genetics’ outstanding warrants and stock options, with a proportionate adjustment to the exercise prices thereof, and under the Company’s equity incentive plans.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding from approximately 63.0 million to approximately 2.1 million.

On May 31, 2019, the holders of a majority of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock approved the reverse stock split and gave the Company’s board of directors discretionary authority to select a ratio for the split ranging from 1-for-5 to 1-for-30. The board of directors approved the reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-30 on October 18, 2019.

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company is acting as the exchange agent and transfer agent for the reverse stock split. Stockholders holding their shares in book-entry form or in brokerage accounts need not take any action in connection with the reverse stock split. Beneficial holders are encouraged to contact their bank, broker or custodian with any procedural questions.

About Cancer Genetics, Inc.

Through the acquisition of vivoPharm, the Company offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages, valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies and academic research centers. vivoPharm specializes in conducting studies tailored to guide drug development, starting from compound libraries and ending with a comprehensive set of in vitro and in vivo data and reports, as needed for Investigational New Drug filings. The Company recorded revenue from its Discovery Services business from continuing operations of $4.9 million for the full year 2018 and $3.3 million in the first half of 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements pertaining to Cancer Genetics, Inc.’s expectations regarding future financial and/or operating results, potential for our tests and services and future revenues or growth in this press release constitute forward-looking statements.

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks with respect to our ability to collect on future income or payment streams and settle with our creditors, risks with respect to our ability to successfully operate the Discovery Services business, risks with respect to our ability to obtain future capital to satisfy our obligations to our lenders and creditors, regulatory risks, risks of cancellation of customer contracts or discontinuance of trials, uncertainties with respect to evaluating strategic options, maintenance of intellectual property rights, risks with respect to maintaining our listing on Nasdaq, and other risks discussed in the Cancer Genetics, Inc. Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, along with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Cancer Genetics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contacts:

John A. Roberts

Email: jay.roberts@cgix.com



