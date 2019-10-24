TowneBank Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- SUFFOLK, Va., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $37.66 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $38.29 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.



“Our third quarter continued the trend of solid growth in top-line revenues which climbed to $145.88 million, or a 5.78% increase, over the same period in 2018 driven by strong performances in our noninterest income sources. Noninterest bearing deposits increased 10.74% on an annualized basis during the quarter and represents 32.11% of our total deposits. During the past year, we continued to increase our deposit market share and remain the market leader in the Hampton Roads, Virginia MSA while our leadership teams in Richmond and the North Carolina markets provided an outstanding deposit growth rate of 19.67% and 27.70%, respectively, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman. “The year 2019 has been a year of significant investment in the future, as we have absorbed the expense related to enhancements in company infrastructure driven by changing industry standards and increased regulatory expectations due to crossing the $10 billion asset threshold. Additionally, we have successfully recruited 27 new staff members on the production and revenue side of the bank, expanding Towne’s presence into Greensboro and Greenville, North Carolina as well as adding an eight person Corporate Banking team in the Hampton Roads market,” added Aston.

Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2019 Compared to the Third Quarter of 2018:

Total revenues were $145.88 million, an increase of $7.97 million, or 5.78%.

Loans held for investment increased $301.14 million, or 3.82%, from September 30, 2018, and $56.10 million, or 0.69%, from June 30, 2019, or 2.74% on an annualized basis.

Total deposits were $9.44 billion, an increase of $1.14 billion, or 13.72%, compared to prior year and $0.17 billion, or 1.83%, from June 30, 2019, or 7.24% on an annualized basis. In comparison to September 30, 2018, total deposits increased 8.52% in our Hampton Roads region, 19.67% in our Richmond region, and 27.70% in our North Carolina region.

Noninterest bearing deposits increased by 13.44%, to $3.03 billion, representing 32.11% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits increased 2.71%, or 10.74% on an annualized basis.

Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 9.29% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 14.36% (non-GAAP).

Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.41% and taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.43% (non-GAAP).

Effective tax rate of 16.95% in the quarter compared to 19.30% in the third quarter of 2018.

“Continued diversity in our revenue composition has been a consistent objective of our Company for many years. As pressures on net interest margin and required infrastructure investments continue to challenge our bottom line returns, it is important to keep our focus on growing top-line revenues. We were pleased to announce the completion of a strategic insurance acquisition in Charlotte, North Carolina, which will serve to strengthen our product delivery in one of our key growth markets,” stated J. Morgan Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income Compared to the Third Quarter of 2018:

Net interest income was $91.10 million compared to $88.70 million at September 30, 2018.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.43%, including accretion of 11 basis points, compared to 3.64%, including accretion of 18 basis points, for 2018.

Average loans held for investment, with an average yield of 5.02%, represented 76.35% of average earning assets at September 30, 2019 compared to an average yield of 4.95% and 80.45% of average earning assets in the third quarter of 2018.

Total cost of deposits increased to 1.01% from 0.72% at September 30, 2018.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $10.60 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to $9.73 billion at September 30, 2018, an increase of 9.03%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $7.03 billion, an increase of $0.46 billion from prior year.

Quarterly Provision for Loan Losses:

Recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.51 million compared to $1.24 million one year ago and $2.82 million in the linked quarter.

Net charge-offs were $0.61 million compared to $0.54 million one year prior. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.03% compared to 0.08% in the prior quarter and 0.03% in the third quarter of 2018.

The allowance for loan losses represented 0.68% of total loans compared to 0.67% at June 30, 2019 and 0.64% at September 30, 2018. Loan loss reserve as a percentage of total loans, excluding purchased loans, was 0.81% at September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, compared to 0.82% at September 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 3.95 times nonperforming loans compared to 3.00 times at June 30, 2019 and 7.25 times at September 30, 2018.

Quarterly Noninterest Income Compared to the Third Quarter of 2018:

Total noninterest income was $54.78 million compared to $49.22 million in 2018, an increase of $5.56 million, or 11.29%. Residential mortgage banking income increased $3.05 million in the quarter, insurance commissions and other title fees increased $2.19 million, real estate brokerage and property management income increased $0.90 million, while service charges on deposit accounts decreased $0.78 million.

Residential mortgage banking income was $18.86 million compared to $15.80 million in third quarter 2018. Loan volume in the current quarter was $963.66 million, with purchase activity comprising 68.83% of that volume. Loan volume in third quarter 2018 was $811.50 million, with purchase activity of 89.72%.

Total Insurance segment revenue increased 16.59% to $19.62 million in the third quarter due primarily to additional commission income from insurance agencies that were acquired in November 2018 and January 2019. An additional insurance agency, Angel Insurance and Financial Services, Inc., was acquired, effective September 1, 2019.

Property management fee revenue increased 13.47%, or $0.78 million, as compared to third quarter 2018 due to increases in reservation levels.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense Compared to the Third Quarter of 2018:

Total noninterest expense was $97.29 million compared to $88.26 million in 2018, an increase of $9.03 million, or 10.23%. This reflects increases of $5.29 million in salary and benefits expense, $1.66 million in professional fees, $0.94 million in occupancy expense, and $0.56 million in advertising and marketing expenses.

In addition to growth in production related expenses, changing industry standards and increased regulatory expectations related to exceeding $10 billion in assets, have resulted in enhancements to Company infrastructure, resulting in increased salary and benefits expense and professional fees. Areas of enhancement include: information technology, risk and compliance, accounting, and internal audit.

Noninterest expense included operational expenses of $1.86 million related to insurance agencies acquired subsequent to third quarter 2018.

Quarterly Income Taxes Compared to the Third Quarter of 2018:



Income tax expense was $7.68 million compared to $9.16 million one year prior. This represents an effective tax rate of 16.95% compared to 19.30% in the third quarter of 2018.

Consolidated Balance Sheet September 30, 2019 Compared to September 30, 2018

Total assets were $12.02 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 7.69%, or 10.28% on an annualized basis, compared to $11.16 billion at December 31, 2018. Total assets increased $0.90 billion, or 8.09%, from $11.12 billion at September 30, 2018. This increase was driven primarily by growth in cash and cash equivalents, available for sale securities, and loans held for investment. Year-over-year, other assets increased $49.66 million due to the adoption of the leasing standard.

Loans held for investment increased $0.16 billion, or 2.05%, or 2.74% on an annualized basis, compared to year end 2018, and $0.30 billion, or 3.82% compared to September 30, 2018.

Total liabilities were $10.38 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $758.15 million, or 7.88%, compared to December 31, 2018 and $761.35 million, or 7.91%, compared to September 30, 2018.

Total deposits increased $1.07 billion, or 12.75%, or 17.05% on an annualized basis, over December 31, 2018 and $1.14 billion, or 13.72%, over September 30, 2018.

Total borrowings declined $0.42 billion, or 38.49%, or 51.46% on an annualized basis from December 31, 2018 and $0.49 billion from September 30, 2018.

Investment Securities:



Total investment securities were $1.41 billion compared to $1.35 billion at June 30, 2019 and $1.16 billion at September 30, 2018. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at September 30, 2019 was 3.6 years. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $26.07 million of net unrealized gains compared to $19.66 million at June 30, 2019 and $26.22 million in net unrealized losses at September 30, 2018. The increase in net unrealized gains was primarily due to further declines in interest rates. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $1.68 million in net unrealized gains compared to $1.58 million in net unrealized gains at June 30, 2019 and $0.17 million in net unrealized gains at September 30, 2018.

Loans and Asset Quality:

Total loans held for investment were $8.18 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to $8.13 billion at June 30, 2019 and $7.88 billion at September 30, 2018.

Nonperforming assets were $31.04 million, or 0.26% of total assets, compared to $27.33 million, or 0.25%, at September 30, 2018.

Nonperforming loans were 0.17% of period end loans.

Foreclosed property decreased to $15.52 million from $18.15 million at September 30, 2018.

Deposits and Borrowings:

Total deposits were $9.44 billion compared to $9.27 billion at June 30, 2019 and $8.30 billion at September 30, 2018.

Total loans to deposits were 86.70% compared to 87.68% at June 30, 2019 and 94.97% at September 30, 2018.

Non-interest bearing deposits were 32.11% of total deposits at September 30, 2019 compared to 31.83% at June 30, 2019 and 32.19% at September 30, 2018.

Total borrowings were $0.67 billion compared to $0.84 billion and $1.17 billion at June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

Capital:

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.52%.

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.84%.

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.55%.

Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.70%.

Book value was $22.38 compared to $21.95 at June 30, 2019 and $20.54 at September 30, 2018.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP)was $15.44 compared to $15.05 at June 30, 2019 and $13.83 at September 30, 2018.

Outlook:

Management reforecasts on a quarterly basis and anticipates:

Annualized loan growth to be in the low-to-mid single digits for the remainder of 2019.

Our quarterly noninterest expense run rate will range between $94 - $96 million for 2019.

About TowneBank:

As one of the top community banks in Virginia and North Carolina, TowneBank operates 41 banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Greenville, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. TowneBank also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. Local decision-making is a hallmark of its hometown banking strategy that is delivered through the leadership of each group’s President and Board of Directors. With total assets of $12.02 billion as of September 30, 2019, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP disclosures are included as tables at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, are based on current expectations, and involve a number of assumptions. These include statements regarding TowneBank’s future economic performance, financial condition, prospects, growth, strategies and expectations, and objectives of management, and are generally identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” or “project” or similar expressions. TowneBank intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are subject to assumptions that are subject to change. TowneBank’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements and such differences may be material. Factors which could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of TowneBank include but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic and business conditions; legislative/regulatory changes; the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the quality and composition of TowneBank’s loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in TowneBank’s market area; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; changes in the securities markets; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. TowneBank undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media contact:

G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780

J. Morgan Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-673-1673

Investor contact:

William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813

TOWNEBANK

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

Income and Performance Ratios:

Total Revenue $ 145,879 $ 144,537 $ 133,854 $ 131,417 $ 137,914 Net income 39,400 36,242 32,082 36,440 39,252 Net income attributable to TowneBank 37,659 34,638 31,409 35,990 38,293 Net income per common share - diluted 0.52 0.48 0.44 0.50 0.53 Book value per common share 22.38 21.95 21.40 21.05 20.54 Book value per common share - tangible (non-GAAP) 15.44 15.05 14.46 14.26 13.83 Return on average assets 1.26 % 1.20 % 1.14 % 1.28 % 1.40 % Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP) 1.40 % 1.35 % 1.29 % 1.43 % 1.56 % Return on average equity 9.22 % 8.83 % 8.24 % 9.44 % 10.21 % Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 14.20 % 13.90 % 13.24 % 14.91 % 16.08 % Return on average common equity 9.29 % 8.89 % 8.30 % 9.53 % 10.30 % Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 14.36 % 14.05 % 13.39 % 15.11 % 16.30 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 37.55 % 37.86 % 34.65 % 32.12 % 35.69 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (1): Common equity tier 1 11.52 % 11.58 % 11.49 % 11.51 % 11.53 % Tier 1 11.55 % 11.62 % 11.52 % 11.54 % 11.57 % Total 14.70 % 14.85 % 14.79 % 14.83 % 14.90 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.84 % 9.86 % 9.92 % 9.87 % 9.98 % Asset Quality: Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 3.95 x 3.00 x 9.36 x 10.97 x 7.25 x Allowance for loan losses to period end loans 0.68 % 0.67 % 0.66 % 0.65 % 0.64 % Allowance for loan losses to period end loans excluding purchased loans 0.81 % 0.81 % 0.81 % 0.82 % 0.82 % Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.09 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.25 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.03 % 0.08 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.03 % Nonperforming loans $ 14,016 $ 18,202 $ 5,696 $ 4,749 $ 6,926 Former bank premises 1,510 1,510 2,223 2,253 2,253 Foreclosed property 15,517 14,517 17,071 17,163 18,153 Total nonperforming assets $ 31,043 $ 34,229 $ 24,990 $ 24,165 $ 27,332 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 636 $ 415 $ 117 $ 394 $ 153 Allowance for loan losses $ 55,428 $ 54,527 $ 53,303 $ 52,094 $ 50,236 Mortgage Banking: Loans originated, mortgage $ 703,922 $ 574,638 $ 366,643 $ 407,787 $ 561,543 Loans originated, joint venture 259,742 246,491 146,884 192,280 249,956 Total loans originated $ 963,664 $ 821,129 $ 513,527 $ 600,067 $ 811,499 Number of loans originated 3,360 3,121 1,977 2,304 3,068 Number of originators 225 229 240 293 303 Purchase % 68.83 % 84.97 % 86.08 % 88.64 % 89.72 % Loans sold $ 925,058 $ 694,832 $ 473,068 $ 694,341 $ 852,205 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.45 % 3.43 % 3.58 % 3.37 % 3.36 % Other Ratios: Net interest margin 3.41 % 3.49 % 3.54 % 3.53 % 3.62 % Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent (nonGAAP) 3.43 % 3.52 % 3.57 % 3.55 % 3.64 % Average earning assets/total average assets 89.53 % 89.46 % 89.50 % 89.91 % 89.69 % Average loans/average deposits 87.63 % 91.60 % 95.83 % 95.32 % 97.55 % Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 31.82 % 31.63 % 31.39 % 31.90 % 32.61 % Period end equity/period end total assets 13.63 % 13.45 % 13.53 % 13.78 % 13.49 % Efficiency ratio 66.66 % 66.80 % 68.43 % 62.65 % 64.00 % (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary





TOWNEBANK Selected Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities % Change Q3 Q3 Q2 Q3 19 vs. Q3 19 vs. Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2019 2018 2019 Q3 18 Q2 19 U.S. agency securities $ 152,581 $ 388,904 $ 261,960 (60.77 )% (41.75 )% U.S. Treasury notes 999 1,245 2,241 (19.76 )% (55.42 )% Municipal securities 173,519 72,818 167,466 138.29 % 3.61 % Trust preferred and other corporate securities 52,006 30,648 43,799 69.69 % 18.74 % Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 958,290 558,158 785,355 71.69 % 22.02 % Total $ 1,337,395 $ 1,051,773 $ 1,260,821 27.16 % 6.07 % Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost Municipal securities $ 29,166 $ 35,007 $ 34,458 (16.69 )% (15.36 )% Trust preferred corporate securities 2,381 500 2,393 376.20 % (0.50 )% Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 12,947 16,495 13,723 (21.51 )% (5.65 )% Total $ 44,494 $ 52,002 $ 50,574 (14.44 )% (12.02 )% Loans Held For Investment % Change Q3 Q3 Q2 Q3 19 vs. Q3 19 vs. 2019 2018 2019 Q3 18 Q2 19 Real estate - construction and development $ 1,142,225 $ 1,016,120 $ 1,107,762 12.41 % 3.11 % Commercial real estate - investment related properties 2,070,317 1,957,297 1,985,990 5.77 % 4.25 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,286,137 1,259,368 1,288,478 2.13 % (0.18 )% Real estate - multifamily 219,901 284,423 267,528 (22.69 )% (17.80 )% Real estate - residential 1-4 family 1,621,175 1,608,517 1,639,547 0.79 % (1.12 )% Commercial and industrial business 1,527,515 1,447,794 1,523,607 5.51 % 0.26 % Consumer and other loans 315,559 308,173 313,817 2.40 % 0.56 % Total $ 8,182,829 $ 7,881,692 $ 8,126,729 3.82 % 0.69 % Deposits % Change Q3 Q3 Q2 Q3 19 vs. Q3 19 vs. 2019 2018 2019 Q3 18 Q2 19 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 3,030,505 $ 2,671,558 $ 2,950,615 13.44 % 2.71 % Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 3,534,252 3,096,317 3,409,322 14.14 % 3.66 % Savings 280,552 298,368 277,495 (5.97 )% 1.10 % Certificates of deposits 2,592,705 2,233,188 2,631,386 16.10 % (1.47 )% Total $ 9,438,014 $ 8,299,431 $ 9,268,818 13.72 % 1.83 %





The following table sets forth an estimate of the expected effects of the aggregate acquisition accounting adjustments on pre-tax net interest income for the periods shown: Discount Accretion (Premium Amortization) For the three months ended

December 31,

2019

Assets: $ (74 ) Investment Securities 1,403 Loans Liabilities: Deposits 47 Total estimated effect on net interest income $ 1,282 Note: This information is intended for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of future results. Actual results may differ due to factors such as changes in estimated prepayment speeds or projected credit loss rates.





TOWNEBANK

Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Assets: Loans (net of unearned income

and deferred costs), excluding

nonaccrual loans $ 8,096,908 $ 102,495 5.02 % $ 8,075,054 $ 102,366 5.08 % $ 7,825,065 $ 97,705 4.95 % Taxable investment securities 1,266,447 9,087 2.87 % 1,170,215 8,346 2.85 % 1,022,051 6,402 2.51 % Tax-exempt investment securities 121,738 997 3.28 % 90,942 756 3.33 % 82,235 766 3.73 % Total securities 1,388,185 10,084 2.91 % 1,261,157 9,102 2.89 % 1,104,286 7,168 2.60 % Interest-bearing deposits 711,030 3,745 2.09 % 698,649 4,016 2.31 % 450,455 2,148 1.89 % Loans held for sale 408,377 3,956 3.87 % 281,775 3,007 4.27 % 346,806 4,012 4.63 % Total earning assets 10,604,500 120,280 4.50 % 10,316,635 118,491 4.61 % 9,726,612 111,033 4.53 % Less: allowance for loan losses (54,858 ) (53,386 ) (50,144 ) Total nonearning assets 1,295,640 1,269,029 1,168,102 Total assets $ 11,845,282 $ 11,532,278 $ 10,844,570 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 3,379,888 $ 7,223 0.85 % $ 3,312,313 $ 7,025 0.85 % $ 2,957,037 $ 4,217 0.57 % Savings 278,048 702 1.00 % 281,221 929 1.33 % 301,311 984 1.30 % Certificates of deposit 2,641,681 15,627 2.35 % 2,433,479 13,830 2.28 % 2,147,338 9,339 1.73 % Total interest-bearing deposits 6,299,617 23,552 1.48 % 6,027,013 21,784 1.45 % 5,405,686 14,540 1.07 % Borrowings 486,644 2,020 1.62 % 678,799 3,318 1.93 % 920,380 4,195 1.78 % Subordinated debt, net 248,210 2,962 4.77 % 248,064 2,962 4.78 % 247,615 2,962 4.78 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,034,471 28,534 1.61 % 6,953,876 28,064 1.62 % 6,573,681 21,697 1.31 % Demand deposits 2,940,370 2,788,596 2,615,946 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 250,371 215,951 166,575 Total liabilities 10,225,212 9,958,423 9,356,202 Shareholders’ equity 1,620,070 1,573,855 1,488,368 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,845,282 $ 11,532,278 $ 10,844,570 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 91,746 $ 90,427 $ 89,336 Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (643 ) (608 ) (639 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 91,103 $ 89,819 $ 88,697 Interest rate spread (1)(3) 2.89 % 2.99 % 3.22 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.07 % 1.09 % 0.89 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (2)(3) 3.43 % 3.52 % 3.64 % Total cost of deposits 1.01 % 0.99 % 0.72 %

(1) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(2) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(3) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 Compared with 2018

Average Interest

Income/ Average

Yield/ Average Interest

Income/ Average

Yield/ Increase Change due to Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate

(Decrease) Rate Volume Assets: Loans (net of unearned income

and deferred costs), excluding

nonaccrual loans $ 8,067,894 $ 305,007 5.05 % $ 7,447,463 $ 273,162 4.90 % $ 31,845 $ 8,578 $ 23,267 Taxable investment securities 1,158,611 24,962 2.87 % 971,117 17,214 2.36 % 7,748 4,086 3,662 Tax-exempt investment securities 97,485 2,519 3.45 % 79,404 2,174 3.65 % 345 (128 ) 473 Total securities 1,256,096 27,481 2.92 % 1,050,521 19,388 2.46 % 8,093 3,958 4,135 Interest-bearing deposits 700,840 11,758 2.24 % 521,361 6,670 1.71 % 5,088 2,416 2,672 Loans held for sale 290,384 8,966 4.12 % 302,102 9,948 4.39 % (982 ) (605 ) (377 ) Total earning assets 10,315,214 353,212 4.58 % 9,321,447 309,168 4.43 % 44,044 14,347 29,697 Less: allowance for loan losses (53,703 ) (48,044 ) Total nonearning assets 1,264,976 1,140,173 Total assets $ 11,526,487 $ 10,413,576 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 3,289,539 $ 20,488 0.83 % $ 2,893,096 $ 10,788 0.50 % $ 9,700 $ 8,053 $ 1,647 Savings 281,562 2,658 1.26 % 305,570 2,802 1.23 % (144 ) 81 (225 ) Certificates of deposit 2,456,360 41,364 2.25 % 1,998,427 22,057 1.48 % 19,307 13,447 5,860 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,027,461 64,510 1.43 % 5,197,093 35,647 0.92 % 28,863 21,581 7,282 Borrowings 661,216 9,559 1.91 % 889,885 10,899 1.62 % (1,340 ) 1,757 (3,097 ) Subordinated debt, net 248,064 8,885 4.78 % 252,220 9,105 4.81 % (220 ) (71 ) (149 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,936,741 82,954 1.60 % 6,339,198 55,651 1.17 % 27,303 23,267 4,036 Demand deposits 2,787,727 2,471,906 Other noninterest-bearing

liabilities 221,806 166,928 Total liabilities 9,946,274 8,978,032 Shareholders’ equity 1,580,213 1,435,544 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,526,487 $ 10,413,576 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 270,258 $ 253,517 $ 16,741 $ (8,920 ) $ 25,661 Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (1,862 ) (1,652 ) (210 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 268,396 $ 251,865 $ 16,531 Interest rate spread (1)(3) 2.98 % 3.26 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.08 % 0.80 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (2)(3) 3.50 % 3.64 % Total cost of deposits 0.98 % 0.62 %

(1) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(2) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(3) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS

Cash and due from banks $ 124,439 $ 94,604 Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 675,288 570,425 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 21,663 21,667 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 821,390 686,696 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,337,395 1,095,339 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 44,494 50,598 Other equity securities 5,697 4,797 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 26,282 43,229 Total Securities 1,413,868 1,193,963 Mortgage loans held for sale 456,719 220,986 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 8,182,829 8,018,233 Less: allowance for loan losses (55,428 ) (52,094 ) Net Loans 8,127,401 7,966,139 Premises and equipment, net 231,060 211,796 Goodwill 446,423 433,658 Other intangible assets, net 57,404 58,752 Bank-owned life insurance policies 241,652 237,371 Other assets 225,374 153,669 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,021,291 $ 11,163,030 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 3,030,505 $ 2,622,761 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 3,534,252 3,223,215 Savings 280,552 286,684 Certificates of deposit 2,592,705 2,237,762 Total Deposits 9,438,014 8,370,422 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 381,846 799,315 Subordinated debt, net 248,309 247,861 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 42,971 47,156 Total Borrowings 673,126 1,094,332 Other liabilities 271,617 159,856 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,382,757 9,624,610 Preferred stock Authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000 — — Common stock, $1.667 par: 150,000,000 shares authorized 72,633,517 and 72,465,923 shares issued at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 121,080 120,801 Capital surplus 1,039,156 1,034,676 Retained earnings 445,186 379,239 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost 811,340 and 769,200 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (15,317 ) (13,955 ) Deferred compensation trust 15,317 13,955 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 19,958 (9,190 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,625,380 1,525,526 Noncontrolling interest 13,154 12,894 TOTAL EQUITY 1,638,534 1,538,420 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 12,021,291 $ 11,163,030





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019

2018

2019

2018

INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 102,047 $ 97,215 $ 303,616 $ 271,897 Investment securities 9,889 7,019 27,010 19,001 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 3,745 2,148 11,758 6,670 Mortgage loans held for sale 3,956 4,012 8,966 9,948 Total interest income 119,637 110,394 351,350 307,516 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 23,552 14,540 64,510 35,647 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 1,935 4,153 9,288 10,755 Subordinated debt, net 2,962 2,962 8,885 9,105 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 85 42 271 144 Total interest expense 28,534 21,697 82,954 55,651 Net interest income 91,103 88,697 268,396 251,865 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 1,508 1,241 5,770 6,249 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 89,595 87,456 262,626 245,616 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 18,855 15,804 50,929 52,152 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 16,681 14,493 49,477 42,952 Real estate brokerage and property management income, net 9,444 8,542 27,555 25,881 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,253 3,028 8,299 8,880 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,514 1,563 3,357 4,174 Bank owned life insurance 2,117 1,657 5,350 4,822 Other income 3,981 4,130 11,754 10,520 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities (69 ) — (845 ) 3 Total noninterest income 54,776 49,217 155,876 149,384 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 55,784 50,497 162,907 151,606 Occupancy expense 7,953 7,013 23,866 20,292 Furniture and equipment 3,805 3,646 10,753 10,890 Amortization - intangibles 3,059 2,996 9,364 8,587 Software expense 3,208 2,940 8,742 7,927 Outside data processing 2,533 2,917 9,316 7,898 Professional fees 3,566 1,908 9,952 6,295 Advertising and marketing 3,429 2,874 9,440 8,649 Other expenses 13,950 13,471 41,627 47,643 Total noninterest expense 97,287 88,262 285,967 269,787 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 47,084 48,411 132,535 125,213 Provision for income tax expense 7,684 9,159 24,810 23,879 Net income $ 39,400 $ 39,252 $ 107,725 $ 101,334 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,741 ) (959 ) (4,018 ) (3,531 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 37,659 $ 38,293 $ 103,707 $ 97,803 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.52 $ 0.53 $ 1.44 $ 1.38 Diluted earnings $ 0.52 $ 0.53 $ 1.44 $ 1.38 Cash dividends declared $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.52 $ 0.46





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend (dollars in thousands, except share data) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 124,439 $ 110,580 $ 104,091 $ 94,604 $ 106,485 Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 675,288 834,505 775,208 570,425 582,099 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 21,663 21,527 21,001 21,667 20,910 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 821,390 966,612 900,300 686,696 709,494 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,337,395 1,260,821 1,099,777 1,095,339 1,051,773 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 44,494 50,574 49,687 50,598 52,002 Other equity securities 5,697 5,396 5,022 4,797 5,519 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 26,282 32,657 41,464 43,229 46,393 Total Securities 1,413,868 1,349,448 1,195,950 1,193,963 1,155,687 Mortgage loans held for sale 456,719 362,773 247,021 220,986 333,354 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 8,182,829 8,126,729 8,105,370 8,018,233 7,881,692 Less: allowance for loan losses (55,428 ) (54,527 ) (53,303 ) (52,094 ) (50,236 ) Net Loans 8,127,401 8,072,202 8,052,067 7,966,139 7,831,456 Premises and equipment, net 231,060 230,177 227,458 211,796 210,724 Goodwill 446,423 442,881 442,881 433,658 427,117 Other intangible assets, net 57,404 58,391 61,333 58,752 58,165 Bank-owned life insurance policies 241,652 240,621 238,977 237,371 235,348 Other assets 225,374 219,375 202,276 153,669 159,887 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,021,291 $ 11,942,480 $ 11,568,263 $ 11,163,030 $ 11,121,232 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 3,030,505 $ 2,950,615 $ 2,813,857 $ 2,622,761 $ 2,671,558 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 3,534,252 3,409,322 3,290,907 3,223,215 3,096,317 Savings 280,552 277,495 285,790 286,684 298,368 Certificates of deposit 2,592,705 2,631,386 2,341,134 2,237,762 2,233,188 Total Deposits 9,438,014 9,268,818 8,731,688 8,370,422 8,299,431 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 381,846 532,004 739,160 799,315 873,469 Subordinated debt, net 248,309 248,160 248,010 247,861 247,712 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 42,971 56,355 44,775 47,156 45,591 Total Borrowings 673,126 836,519 1,031,945 1,094,332 1,166,772 Other liabilities 271,617 230,691 238,974 159,856 155,205 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,382,757 10,336,028 10,002,607 9,624,610 9,621,408 Preferred stock Authorized shares - 2,000,000 — — — — — Common stock, $1.667 par value 121,080 121,038 121,047 120,801 120,613 Capital surplus 1,039,156 1,036,982 1,035,563 1,034,676 1,032,863 Retained earnings 445,186 420,600 399,030 379,239 354,842 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (15,317 ) (15,160 ) (14,067 ) (13,955 ) (13,780 ) Deferred compensation trust 15,317 15,160 14,067 13,955 13,780 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 19,958 15,143 (1,792 ) (9,190 ) (22,348 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,625,380 1,593,763 1,553,848 1,525,526 1,485,970 Noncontrolling interest 13,154 12,689 11,808 12,894 13,854 TOTAL EQUITY 1,638,534 1,606,452 1,565,656 1,538,420 1,499,824 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 12,021,291 $ 11,942,480 $ 11,568,263 $ 11,163,030 $ 11,121,232





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 102,047 $ 101,874 $ 99,695 $ 99,446 $ 97,215 Investment securities 9,889 8,987 8,134 8,126 7,019 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 3,745 4,015 3,998 3,559 2,148 Mortgage loans held for sale 3,956 3,007 2,003 3,176 4,012 Total interest income 119,637 117,883 113,830 114,307 110,394 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 23,552 21,784 19,174 17,495 14,540 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 1,935 3,201 4,153 4,585 4,153 Subordinated debt 2,962 2,962 2,962 2,961 2,962 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 85 117 68 58 42 Total interest expense 28,534 28,064 26,357 25,099 21,697 Net interest income 91,103 89,819 87,473 89,208 88,697 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 1,508 2,824 1,438 2,292 1,241 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 89,595 86,995 86,035 86,916 87,456 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 18,855 18,565 13,508 12,951 15,804 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 16,681 17,213 15,582 13,212 14,493 Real estate brokerage and property management income, net 9,444 8,843 9,268 5,982 8,542 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,253 3,185 2,861 2,928 3,028 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,514 660 1,183 1,298 1,563 Bank owned life insurance 2,117 1,635 1,598 2,014 1,657 Other income 3,981 4,617 3,157 3,824 4,130 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities (69 ) — (776 ) — — Total noninterest income 54,776 54,718 46,381 42,209 49,217 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 55,784 54,263 52,860 50,233 50,497 Occupancy expense 7,953 7,662 8,251 7,352 7,013 Furniture and equipment 3,805 3,578 3,371 3,587 3,646 Amortization - intangibles 3,059 3,113 3,192 3,123 2,996 Software expense 3,208 2,788 2,745 2,694 2,940 Outside data processing 2,533 3,616 3,166 2,466 2,917 Professional fees 3,566 3,707 2,679 2,028 1,908 Advertising and marketing 3,429 3,182 2,829 2,546 2,874 Other expenses 13,950 14,647 13,030 8,308 13,471 Total noninterest expense 97,287 96,556 92,123 82,337 88,262 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 47,084 45,157 40,293 46,788 48,411 Provision for income tax expense 7,684 8,915 8,211 10,348 9,159 Net income 39,400 36,242 32,082 36,440 39,252 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,741 ) (1,604 ) (673 ) (450 ) (959 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 37,659 $ 34,638 $ 31,409 $ 35,990 $ 38,293 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 0.50 $ 0.53 Diluted earnings $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 0.50 $ 0.53 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 72,091,221 72,044,817 71,992,330 71,905,956 71,875,085 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 72,222,934 $ 72,145,600 72,099,558 72,043,369 72,044,355 Cash dividends declared $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16





TOWNEBANK Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 over 2018 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Amount Percent Revenue Net interest income $ 89,490 $ 85,423 $ 88,442 $ 264,332 $ 243,151 $ 21,181 8.71 % Service charges on deposit accounts 2,253 3,028 3,185 8,299 8,880 (581 ) (6.54 )% Credit card merchant fees 1,514 1,563 660 3,357 4,174 (817 ) (19.57 )% Other income 5,152 4,300 5,273 14,350 12,318 2,032 16.50 % Subtotal 8,919 8,891 9,118 26,006 25,372 634 2.50 % Net gain/(loss) on investment securities (69 ) — — (845 ) 3 (848 ) N/M Total noninterest income 8,850 8,891 9,118 25,161 25,375 (214 ) (0.84 )% Total revenue 98,340 94,314 97,560 289,493 268,526 20,967 7.81 % Provision for loan losses 1,508 1,241 2,824 5,770 6,249 (479 ) (7.67 )% Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 33,526 28,329 32,353 96,966 86,372 10,594 12.27 % Occupancy expense 5,209 4,331 5,007 15,460 12,621 2,839 22.49 % Furniture and equipment 2,779 2,463 2,517 7,662 7,485 177 2.36 % Amortization of intangibles 1,265 1,479 1,315 3,946 4,230 (284 ) (6.71 )% Other expenses 17,098 14,829 18,938 52,218 50,940 1,278 2.51 % Total expenses 59,877 51,431 60,130 176,252 161,648 14,604 9.03 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 36,955 41,642 34,606 107,471 100,629 6,842 6.80 % Corporate allocation 384 438 546 1,383 1,370 13 0.95 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 37,339 42,080 35,152 108,854 101,999 6,855 6.72 % Provision for income tax expense 5,495 7,604 6,650 19,337 18,629 708 3.80 % Net income 31,844 34,476 28,502 89,517 83,370 6,147 7.37 % Noncontrolling interest — (4 ) 1 4 (12 ) 16 N/M Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 31,844 $ 34,472 $ 28,503 $ 89,521 $ 83,358 $ 6,163 7.39 % Efficiency ratio 60.85 % 54.53 % 61.63 % 60.71 % 60.20 % 0.51 % 0.85 %





TOWNEBANK Realty Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 over 2018 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Amount Percent Revenue Residential mortgage brokerage

income, net $ 19,171 $ 16,219 $ 18,898 $ 51,826 $ 53,223 $ (1,397 ) (2.62 )% Real estate brokerage income, net 2,882 2,758 2,873 7,315 7,275 40 0.55 % Title insurance and settlement fees 617 525 594 1,581 1,420 161 11.34 % Property management fees, net 6,562 5,783 5,970 20,240 18,606 1,634 8.78 % Income from unconsolidated

subsidiary 185 122 162 441 316 125 39.56 % Net interest and other income 1,885 4,111 1,677 4,937 9,999 (5,062 ) (50.63 )% Total revenue 31,302 29,518 30,174 86,340 90,839 (4,499 ) (4.95 )% Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 13,474 14,862 13,309 39,678 44,142 (4,464 ) (10.11 )% Occupancy expense 2,055 2,084 2,028 6,428 5,942 486 8.18 % Furniture and equipment 754 952 803 2,326 2,768 (442 ) (15.97 )% Amortization of intangible assets 666 672 695 2,086 2,015 71 3.52 % Other expenses 7,478 7,543 7,234 20,953 21,996 (1,043 ) (4.74 )% Total expenses 24,427 26,113 24,069 71,471 76,863 (5,392 ) (7.02 )% Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 6,875 3,405 6,105 14,869 13,976 893 6.39 % Corporate allocation (208 ) (270 ) (328 ) (800 ) (853 ) 53 (6.21 )% Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 6,667 3,135 5,777 14,069 13,123 946 7.21 % Provision for income tax expense 1,454 786 1,287 3,292 2,977 315 10.58 % Net income 5,213 2,349 4,490 10,777 10,146 631 6.22 % Noncontrolling interest (1,496 ) (756 ) (1,248 ) (2,997 ) (2,268 ) (729 ) 32.14 % Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 3,717 $ 1,593 $ 3,242 $ 7,780 $ 7,878 $ (98 ) (1.24 )% Efficiency ratio 78.04 % 88.46 % 79.77 % 82.78 % 84.61 % (1.83 )% (2.16 )%





TOWNEBANK Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 over 2018 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Amount Percent Commission and fee income Property and casualty $ 13,481 $ 10,762 $ 13,067 $ 38,421 $ 31,178 $ 7,243 23.23 % Employee benefits 3,629 3,813 3,833 10,968 10,463 505 4.83 % Travel insurance 834 871 1,169 3,292 4,028 (736 ) (18.27 )% Specialized benefit services 166 166 163 499 506 (7 ) (1.38 )% Total commissions and fees 18,110 15,612 18,232 53,180 46,175 7,005 15.17 % Contingency and bonus revenue 1,431 1,137 1,893 4,910 3,703 1,207 32.60 % Other income 74 75 79 227 215 12 5.58 % Total revenue 19,615 16,824 20,204 58,317 50,093 8,224 16.42 % Employee commission expense 3,378 2,742 3,401 9,878 8,209 1,669 20.33 % Revenue, net of commission expense 16,237 14,082 16,803 48,439 41,884 6,555 15.65 % Salaries and employee benefits 8,784 7,306 8,601 26,263 21,092 5,171 24.52 % Occupancy expense 689 598 627 1,978 1,729 249 14.40 % Furniture and equipment 272 232 258 765 637 128 20.09 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,128 845 1,103 3,332 2,342 990 42.27 % Other expenses 2,110 1,737 1,768 5,906 5,476 430 7.85 % Total operating expenses 12,983 10,718 12,357 38,244 31,276 6,968 22.28 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 3,254 3,364 4,446 10,195 10,608 (413 ) (3.89 )% Corporate allocation (176 ) (168 ) (218 ) (583 ) (517 ) (66 ) 12.77 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 3,078 3,196 4,228 9,612 10,091 (479 ) (4.75 )% Provision for income tax expense 735 769 978 2,181 2,273 (92 ) (4.05 )% Net income 2,343 2,427 3,250 7,431 7,818 (387 ) (4.95 )% Noncontrolling interest (245 ) (199 ) (357 ) (1,025 ) (1,251 ) 226 (18.07 )% Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 2,098 $ 2,228 $ 2,893 $ 6,406 $ 6,567 $ (161 ) (2.45 )% Provision for income taxes 735 769 978 2,181 2,273 (92 ) (4.05 )% Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,325 1,068 1,309 3,943 2,982 961 32.23 % EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 4,158 $ 4,065 $ 5,180 $ 12,530 $ 11,822 $ 708 5.99 % Efficiency ratio 79.96 % 76.11 % 73.54 % 78.95 % 74.67 % 4.28 % 5.73 %





TOWNEBANK Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.26 % 1.40 % 1.20 % 1.20 % 1.26 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.15 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.40 % 1.56 % 1.35 % 1.35 % 1.41 % Return on average equity (GAAP) 9.22 % 10.21 % 8.83 % 8.77 % 9.11 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 4.98 % 5.87 % 5.07 % 5.02 % 5.27 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 14.20 % 16.08 % 13.90 % 13.79 % 14.38 % Return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.29 % 10.30 % 8.89 % 8.84 % 9.18 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 5.07 % 6.00 % 5.16 % 5.11 % 5.37 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 14.36 % 16.30 % 14.05 % 13.95 % 14.55 % Book value (GAAP) $ 22.38 $ 20.54 $ 21.95 $ 22.38 $ 20.54 Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization (6.94 ) (6.71 ) (6.90 ) (6.94 ) (6.71 ) Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $ 15.44 $ 13.83 $ 15.05 $ 15.44 $ 13.83 Average assets (GAAP) $ 11,845,282 $ 10,844,570 $ 11,532,278 $ 11,526,487 $ 10,413,575 Less: average goodwill 442,919 425,725 442,881 442,890 405,726 Less: average intangible assets 57,327 59,492 60,339 60,333 57,251 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 11,345,036 $ 10,359,353 $ 11,029,058 $ 11,023,264 $ 9,950,598 Average equity (GAAP) $ 1,620,070 $ 1,488,368 $ 1,573,855 $ 1,580,213 $ 1,435,544 Less: average goodwill 442,919 425,725 442,881 442,890 405,726 Less: average intangible assets 57,327 59,492 60,339 60,333 57,251 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,119,824 $ 1,003,151 $ 1,070,635 $ 1,076,990 $ 972,567 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,607,853 $ 1,474,833 $ 1,562,214 $ 1,568,336 $ 1,423,787 Less: average goodwill 442,919 425,725 442,881 442,890 405,726 Less: average intangible assets 57,327 59,492 60,339 60,333 57,251 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,107,607 $ 989,616 $ 1,058,994 $ 1,065,113 $ 960,810





TOWNEBANK Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Reconcilement of GAAP Earnings to Operating Earnings Excluding Certain Items Affecting Comparability Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Net income (GAAP) $ 37,659 $ 34,638 $ 31,409 $ 35,990 $ 38,293 Acquisition-related expenses 207 20 411 (1,518 ) 424 Income tax expense -tax reform legislation — — — 696 — Income tax expense (benefit) - other items (20 ) (3 ) (52 ) 355 (44 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (20 ) (3 ) (52 ) 1,051 (44 ) Total charges, net of taxes 187 17 359 (467 ) 380 Operating earnings, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $ 37,846 $ 34,655 $ 31,768 $ 35,523 $ 38,673 Weighted average diluted shares 72,222,934 72,145,600 72,099,558 72,043,369 72,044,355 Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 0.50 $ 0.53 Diluted EPS, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 0.49 $ 0.54 Average assets $ 11,845,282 $ 11,532,278 $ 11,194,753 $ 11,149,960 $ 10,844,570 Average tangible equity $ 1,119,824 $ 1,070,635 1,039,630 $ 1,022,982 $ 1,003,151 Return on average assets, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 1.27 % 1.21 % 1.15 % 1.26 % 1.41 % Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 14.26 % 13.90 % 13.38 % 14.73 % 16.23 % Return on average common tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 14.42 % 14.06 % 13.53 % 14.93 % 16.45 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 66.52 % 66.79 % 68.12 % 63.81 % 63.69 %





TOWNEBANK Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Reconcilement of GAAP Earnings to Operating Earnings Excluding Certain Items Affecting Comparability Nine months ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Net income (GAAP) $ 103,707 $ 97,803 Acquisition-related expenses 638 9,947 Total charges 638 9,947 Income tax expense (benefit) - other items (75 ) (1,776 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (75 ) (1,776 ) Total charges, net of taxes 563 8,171 Operating earnings, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $ 104,270 $ 105,974 Weighted average diluted shares 72,152,643 71,043,039 Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 1.44 $ 1.38 Diluted EPS, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $ 1.45 $ 1.49 Average assets $ 11,526,487 $ 10,413,575 Average tangible equity $ 1,076,990 $ 972,567 Return on average assets, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 1.21 % 1.36 % Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 13.86 % 15.50 % Return on average common tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 14.02 % 15.69 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 67.12 % 64.76 %







