Predictive Oncology: Helomics to present initial findings from its analysis of UK 100,000 Genomes Project data towards its goal of building AI-driven predictive models of ovarian cancer

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) (“Predictive Oncology” or “the Company”), a company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, today announces that Helomics CTO Dr. Mark Collins will speak during the scientific session of the conference, and will participate in an invite-only session on the expansion of the UK100K GP to 5 Million genomes.



Helomics partnered with the UK100K GP in November 2018 to utilize whole genome and outcome data from the project to advance its efforts to build predictive models of various cancers. The company is leveraging its proprietary, multi-omic database of tumor drug response profiles using the proven power of AI to build predictive models of ovarian cancer. These AI-driven predictive models will be used by clinicians to individualize treatment options and by pharma researchers to develop new targeted therapies in the quest to improve outcomes for women with ovarian cancer.

“This partnership is key to our approach of building AI-driven predictive models. We are delighted to participate in the scientific spotlight session, panel discussion and an invite-only session on the expansion of the UK 100,000 Genomes Project to 5 million genomes,” stated Dr. Collins. “The depth of both the genomic and clinical data for ovarian cancer from the project is best-in-class, yielding useful benchmarks to validate our models. Over the next year, we intend to explore additional projects to enable use of our AI-driven predictive models to improve outcomes for ovarian cancer patients in the UK, as well as seek partnerships with UK pharma companies for the development of new precision ovarian cancer therapies.”

The inaugural UK 100,000 Genomes Project (“UK100K GP”) conference is hosted by Genomics England, taking place Nov. 4, 2019, in London. UK100K GP is a groundbreaking initiative sequencing whole genomes of National Health Service patients with rare diseases and their families, as well as patients with common cancers. The aim is to transform healthcare through new diagnoses and personalized treatments.

According to a research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the precision medicine market is set to exceed US$96 billion by 2024. Helomics continues to be an innovative precision medicine company positioned for continued growth in this robust market.

About the 100,000 Genomes Project

The 100,000 Genomes Project is a UK Government project that is sequencing whole genomes from National Health Service patients. The project is focusing on rare diseases, some common types of cancer and infectious diseases. Recruitment of participants to the 100,000 Genomes Project was completed in 2018, with the 100,000th sequence achieved in December 2018.

Combining genomic sequence data with medical records has created a ground-breaking research resource in the quest to bring advanced diagnosis and personalized treatments to all those who need them. To date, actionable findings have been found for one in four/one in five rare disease patients, and around 50% of cancer cases contain the potential for a therapy or a clinical trial.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) is an AI-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. The company applies smart tumor profiling and its AI platform to extensive genomic and biomarker patient data sets to predict clinical outcomes and, most importantly, improve patient outcomes for cancer patients of today and tomorrow.

Predictive Oncology currently has approximately 150,000 clinically validated cases on its molecular information platform, 38,000+ specific to ovarian cancer. The company’s data is highly differentiated, having both drug response data and access to historical outcome data from patients. Predictive Oncology intends to generate additional sequence data from these tumor samples to deliver on the clear unmet market need across the pharmaceutical industry for a multi-omic approach to new drug development.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in the press release contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company’s business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include (i) risks related to the recent merger with Helomics, including the fact that the combined company will not be able to continue operating without additional financing; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of the merger; costs associated with the merger may be higher than expected; the merger may result in disruption of the Company’s and Helomics’ existing businesses, distraction of management and diversion of resources; and the market price of the Company’s common stock may decline as a result of the merger; (ii) risks related to our partnerships with other companies, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of these partnerships; and costs of providing funding to our partner companies, which may never be repaid or provide anticipated returns; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company that include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; sales cycles that can be longer than expected, resulting in delays in projected sales or failure to make such sales; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance, if our product is not accepted by our potential customers, it is unlikely that we will ever become profitable; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; Predictive Oncology’s ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; Predictive Oncology’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of Predictive Oncology’s technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of Predictive Oncology’s financial position. See Predictive Oncology’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent reports and other filings at www.sec.gov .



