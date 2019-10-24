Truxton Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.6 million or $0.91 per diluted share compared to $2.3 million or $0.82 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2018. Net income rose by 12% and earnings per diluted share rose by 11% for the quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income increased by 19% to $7.3 million from $6.1 million in the comparable period in 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, earnings per diluted share rose from $2.20 to $2.59, an increase of 18%.



“Truxton experienced record EPS in the quarter,” said Truxton Trust Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Our returns to equity capital are very strong for the banking industry despite our conservative capital structure. This performance reflects the discipline of our experienced team, the attractiveness of our lines of business, and the strength of Nashville, our core market.”

Key Highlights

Non-interest income grew to $3.0 million in the third quarter, an increase of 9% from the same period of 2018. Wealth management services constituted 89% of non-interest income in the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Loans rose by 10% to $336 million compared to September 30, 2018, and were up 2% compared to December 31, 2018.

Average deposits increased 4% compared to September 30, 2018. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are a fraction of typical peers.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 3.26%. That represents a decline of 9 basis points from the 3.35% experienced in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, but an increase of 8 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Cost of funds decreased to 0.98% in the third quarter of 2019 from 1.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, but rose from 0.75% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had no non-performing assets at September 30, 2019. Truxton had no charge-offs in the quarter and none in the trailing quarter, nor in the same quarter a year ago.

Allowance for loan losses was $3.4 million, $3.4 million, and $3.1 million as of September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively. At those same dates, the bank’s allowance was 1.01%, 1.02%, and 1.02%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.31% for September 30, 2019, 11.44% for June 30, 2019, and 10.55% for September 30, 2018. Book value per common share was $23.28, $22.47, and $19.27 at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively. During the 12 months ended September 30, 2019, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $0.97 per common share.

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations Media Relations Andrew May Tamara Schoeplein 615-515-1707 615-515-1714 andrew.may@truxtontrust.com tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com





Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (Unaudited) September 30, 2019* June 30, 2019* September 30, 2018* ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 9,038 $ 7,951 $ 6,091 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 32,633 12,712 45,037 Federal funds sold 1,569 253 4,547 Cash and cash equivalents 43,240 20,916 55,675 Time deposits in other financial institutions 5,651 12,288 22,992 Securities available for sale 116,549 102,304 108,965 Gross loans 339,182 335,639 307,803 Allowance for loan losses (3,411 ) (3,411 ) (3,131 ) Net loans 335,771 332,228 304,672 Mortgage loans held for sale, net 300 480 - Bank owned life insurance 9,918 9,864 9,700 Restricted equity securities 2,593 2,588 2,572 Premises and equipment, net 1,684 1,887 477 Accrued interest receivable 1,704 1,817 1,567 Deferred tax asset, net 348 321 1,020 Other assets 3,253 3,115 1,680 Total assets $ 521,011 $ 487,808 $ 509,320 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 125,985 $ 104,475 $ 117,411 Interest bearing 304,966 296,549 315,784 Total deposits 430,951 401,024 433,195 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 18,647 18,833 19,534 Federal funds purchased - - - Other liabilities 7,075 5,988 2,833 Total liabilities 456,673 425,845 455,562 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Additional paid-in capital 29,366 29,066 27,896 Retained earnings 34,483 32,610 27,783 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 489 287 (1,921 ) Total shareholders' equity 64,338 61,963 53,758 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 521,011 $ 487,808 $ 509,320 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.







Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000's) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year To Date September 30, 2019* June 30, 2019* September 30, 2018* September 30, 2019* September 30, 2018* Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 2,694 $ 2,783 $ 2,570 $ 8,150 $ 7,366 Service charges on deposit accounts 78 74 86 222 258 Securities gains (losses), net 149 70 (8 ) 221 13 Bank owned life insurance income 55 55 53 163 165 Other 40 10 68 124 146 Total non-interest income 3,016 2,992 2,769 8,880 7,948 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 4,007 $ 4,093 $ 3,419 $ 12,021 $ 10,009 Taxable securities 506 471 437 1,476 1,178 Tax-exempt securities 208 237 234 692 750 Interest bearing deposits 302 161 312 619 425 Federal funds sold 14 7 30 26 38 Other interest income 25 51 29 108 105 Total interest income 5,062 5,020 4,461 14,942 12,505 Interest expense Deposits 1,013 1,041 733 3,136 1,656 Short-term borrowings - 9 - 16 9 Long-term borrowings 90 111 87 323 288 Total interest expense 1,103 1,161 820 3,475 1,953 Net interest income 3,959 3,859 3,641 11,467 10,552 Provision for loan losses 0 55 0 55 57 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,959 3,804 3,641 11,412 10,495 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,975 6,796 6,410 20,292 18,443 Non interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,661 2,575 2,504 8,028 7,655 Occupancy 200 207 193 605 566 Furniture and equipment 27 27 28 82 130 Data processing 290 278 280 869 840 Wealth management processing fees 114 110 110 336 351 Advertising and public relations 20 20 23 77 68 Professional services 125 145 137 385 460 FDIC insurance assessments 35 35 35 105 105 Other 279 212 252 684 730 Total non interest expense 3,751 3,609 3,562 11,171 10,905 Income before income taxes 3,224 3,187 2,848 9,121 7,538 Income tax expense 661 668 569 1,853 1,454 Net income $ 2,563 $ 2,519 $ 2,279 $ 7,268 $ 6,084 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.93 $ 0.92 $ 0.84 $ 2.65 $ 2.25 Diluted $ 0.91 $ 0.90 $ 0.82 $ 2.59 $ 2.20 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.







Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial Data at or for the Three Months Ended (000's) (Unaudited) September 30, 2019* June 30, 2019* September 30, 2018* Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to shareholders, per share Basic $ 0.93 $ 0.92 $ 0.84 Diluted $ 0.91 $ 0.90 $ 0.82 Book value per common share $ 23.28 $ 22.47 $ 19.27 Tangible book value per common share $ 23.28 $ 22.47 $ 19.27 Basic weighted average common shares 2,690,981 2,675,283 2,621,440 Diluted weighted average common shares 2,746,171 2,727,375 2,685,468 Common shares outstanding at period end, including participating shares 2,763,407 2,758,109 2,705,999 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio 12.35 % 12.70 % 10.55 % Average loans $ 333,950 $ 339,174 $ 301,927 Average earning assets (1) $ 490,536 $ 470,691 $ 469,731 Average total assets $ 516,252 $ 493,510 $ 488,607 Average stockholders' equity $ 63,455 $ 60,524 $ 53,284 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans 0 0 0 90+ days past due still accruing 0 0 0 Total nonperforming loans 0 0 0 Total nonperforming assets 0 0 0 Net charge offs (recoveries) (2 ) (2 ) (1 ) Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.01 % 1.02 % 1.02 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans NA NA NA Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans -0.00 % -0.00 % -0.00 % Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 11.31 % 11.44 % 10.55 % Common equity tier 1 14.93 % 15.06 % 14.20 % Total risk-based capital 15.81 % 15.97 % 15.07 % Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 57.97 % 54.60 % 56.24 % Return on average assets (ROA) 1.97 % 2.05 % 1.85 % Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE) 16.02 % 16.69 % 16.97 % Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) 16.02 % 16.69 % 16.97 % Net interest margin 3.26 % 3.35 % 3.18 % *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.







Truxton Corporation Yield Tables for the Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2019* June 30, 2019* September 30, 2018* Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense Earning assets Loans $ 333,950 4.76 $ 4,007 $ 339,175 4.81 $ 4,070 $ 301,927 4.53 $ 3,437 Loan fees $ 0 0.02 $ 15 $ 0 0.04 $ 30 $ 0 0.00 $ (2 ) Loans with fees $ 333,950 4.78 $ 4,022 $ 339,175 4.85 $ 4,100 $ 301,927 4.48 $ 3,435 Mortgage loans held for sale $ 70 5.30 $ 1 $ 71 2.99 $ 1 $ 51 4.71 $ 1 Federal funds sold $ 2,423 2.26 $ 14 $ 1,042 2.58 $ 7 $ 5,830 2.00 $ 30 Deposits with banks $ 48,513 2.47 $ 302 $ 24,747 2.61 $ 161 $ 54,643 2.27 $ 313 Investment securities - taxable $ 76,620 2.64 $ 506 $ 72,520 2.60 $ 471 $ 73,382 2.38 $ 437 Investment securities - tax-exempt $ 28,961 3.88 $ 208 $ 33,136 4.27 $ 237 $ 33,898 4.13 $ 234 Total earning assets $ 490,537 4.15 $ 5,053 $ 470,691 4.34 $ 4,977 $ 469,731 3.87 $ 4,450 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (3,411 ) (3,394 ) (3,131 ) Cash and due from banks $ 7,799 $ 6,381 $ 7,268 Premises and equipment $ 1,727 $ 1,901 $ 356 Accrued interest receivable $ 1,569 $ 1,630 $ 1,315 Other real estate $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other assets $ 16,152 $ 16,075 $ 14,992 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities 1,879 226 (1,924 ) Total assets $ 516,252 $ 493,510 $ 488,607 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $ 27,779 0.71 $ 50 $ 25,935 0.71 $ 46 $ 24,185 0.35 $ 23 Savings and money market $ 348,146 1.04 $ 916 $ 331,800 1.15 $ 951 $ 350,288 0.60 $ 440 Time deposits - retail $ 11,930 1.54 $ 46 $ 11,368 1.35 $ 38 $ 12,722 0.75 $ 24 Time deposits - wholesale $ 10,585 0.05 $ 1 $ 7,880 0.31 $ 6 $ 1,474 1.39 $ 7 Total interest bearing deposits $ 398,440 1.01 $ 1,013 $ 376,983 1.11 $ 1,041 $ 388,669 0.59 $ 494 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $ 18,711 1.89 $ 90 $ 22,339 1.97 $ 111 $ 19,605 1.76 $ 109 Other borrowings $ 1,463 0.03 $ 0 $ 2,924 1.27 $ 9 $ 0 2.33 $ 6 Total borrowed funds $ 20,174 1.75 $ 90 $ 25,263 1.89 $ 120 $ 19,605 1.79 $ 115 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 418,614 1.04 $ 1,103 $ 402,246 1.16 $ 1,161 $ 408,274 0.67 $ 609 Net interest rate spread 3.11 $ 3,950 3.18 $ 3,816 3.31 $ 3,841 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 29,269 $ 27,424 $ 24,343 Other liabilities $ 4,816 $ 3,315 $ 2,606 Stockholder's equity $ 63,455 $ 60,524 $ 53,284 Total liabilities and stockholder's equity $ 516,154 $ 493,509 $ 488,507 Cost of funds 0.98 1.08 0.75 Net interest margin 3.26 3.35 3.18 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.







Truxton Corporation Yield Tables for the Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019* September 30, 2018* Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense Earning assets Loans $ 335,318 4.78 $ 11,994 $ 301,332 4.46 $ 10,030 Loan fees $ 0 0.02 $ 62 $ 0 0.00 $ 5 Loans with fees $ 335,318 4.81 $ 12,056 $ 301,332 4.46 $ 10,035 Mortgage loans held for sale $ 69 3.27 $ 2 $ 30 4.61 $ 1 Federal funds sold $ 1,445 2.38 $ 26 $ 2,526 1.98 $ 38 Deposits with banks $ 32,579 2.54 $ 619 $ 27,737 2.05 $ 425 Investment securities - taxable $ 75,518 2.61 $ 1,476 $ 69,629 2.26 $ 1,178 Investment securities - tax-exempt $ 32,198 3.87 $ 692 $ 36,508 4.09 $ 750 Total earning assets $ 477,127 4.23 $ 14,871 $ 437,762 3.91 $ 12,427 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (3,387 ) (3,114 ) Cash and due from banks $ 6,962 $ 6,322 Premises and equipment $ 1,508 $ 406 Accrued interest receivable $ 1,596 $ 1,291 Other real estate $ 0 $ 0 Other assets $ 16,033 $ 14,650 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities 254 (1,528 ) Total assets $ 500,093 $ 455,789 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $ 26,758 0.79 $ 158 $ 26,959 0.42 $ 85 Savings and money market $ 339,720 1.12 $ 2,847 $ 311,957 0.64 $ 1,483 Time deposits - retail $ 11,590 1.35 $ 117 $ 12,460 0.73 $ 68 Time deposits - wholesale $ 6,603 0.03 $ 14 $ 1,878 1.36 $ 19 Total interest bearing deposits $ 384,671 1.09 $ 3,136 $ 353,254 0.63 $ 1,655 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $ 21,789 1.95 $ 323 $ 21,762 1.74 $ 288 Other borrowings $ 1,952 1.10 $ 16 $ 540 2.14 $ 9 Total borrowed funds $ 23,741 1.88 $ 339 $ 22,302 1.75 $ 297 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 408,412 1.14 $ 3,475 $ 375,556 0.07 $ 1,952 Net interest rate spread 3.10 $ 11,396 3.22 $ 10,475 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 27,393 $ 26,340 Other liabilities $ 3,709 $ 1,789 Stockholder's equity $ 60,545 $ 52,087 Total liabilities and stockholder's equity $ 500,059 $ 455,772 Cost of funds 1.06 0.65 Net interest margin 3.26 3.32 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.



