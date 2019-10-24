Perceptron Receives Order for Seven In-Line Automated Metrology Systems

Prominent Automotive OEM Selects Perceptron for 100% Measurement on their Plant Floor

/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP), a leading global provider of 3D automated metrology solutions and coordinate measuring machines, today announced a prominent automotive OEM selected Perceptron as their in-line measurement supplier for their next major car program.



“We have worked closely to form a collaborative partnership with this manufacturer and have more than 20 years of experience measuring their vehicles in-line,” said Rick Van Valkenburg, Vice President Global Sales and Marketing for Perceptron. “Our product development prioritizes functionality that helps solve manufacturing challenges on the plant floor where they happen. Perceptron solutions feature a full data analytics package for root cause analysis of process and product problems, as well as corporate level reporting highlighting where plant management should focus their attention. The combination of our experience, product capability, and local support team created the differentiation needed to win this project.”

The project includes Perceptron’s integration of seven in-line systems measuring the frame, underbody, and motor compartment on six unique vehicle models. These innovative systems utilize robot mounted Helix® evo sensors to scan a variety of features, including threaded studs, rivets, and hybrid holes without part preparation, like powders, sprays, or inserts. All measurement results are analyzed in real-time using Perceptron’s built-in, reporting and data visualization package.

“This large order is a testament to the continual high standard Perceptron sets for accurate, non-contact metrology and automated manufacturing,” added Van Valkenburg. “We continue to develop breakthrough product innovations through a strategic commitment to these initiatives as well as years of plant floor metrology experience.”

All systems are currently being designed with installation scheduled for Winter 2019.

About Perceptron

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) develops, produces and sells a comprehensive range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and 3D scanning. Products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines, laser scanning and advanced analysis software. Global automotive, aerospace and other manufacturing companies rely on Perceptron’s metrology solutions to assist in managing their complex manufacturing processes to improve quality, shorten product launch times and reduce costs. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, USA, Perceptron has subsidiary operations in Brazil, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Slovakia, Spain and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.perceptron.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including the Company’s expectation relating to the ability to successfully develop and introduce new products and expand into new customers and markets. When we use words such as “target,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “prospects,” “outlook,” “guidance” or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. We claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for all of our forward-looking statements. While we believe that our forward- looking statements are reasonable, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Because these forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change, actual results could be materially different. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those listed in “Item 1A – Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2019 and of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any obligation to publicly update or alter our statements whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report or otherwise.



Company Contact:

Investor Relations

Perceptron, Inc.

investors@perceptron.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.