Siyata Mobile Launches Uniden® UV350 In-Vehicle Cellular Device at Leading Canadian Cellular Carrier

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. ("Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce it has launched the Company’s flagship Push-to- Talk LTE Uniden® UV350 in-vehicle device that is integrated with Nova Talk, a leading enterprise PoC solution for instant communication.

The UV350 provides its enterprise customers with the first ever dedicated in-vehicle Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) cellular solution built for the specific requirements of commercial vehicles. Features such as in-cabin noise cancellation, increased cellular signal coverage, unparalleled sound quality, extra-large 5.5” wide screen and large one-touch buttons allow drivers to “keep their eyes on the road, and hands on the wheel.”

Siyata’s one-of-a-kind device will provide UV350 users with an unparalleled in-vehicle communication experience, as the industry transitions to multi-functional PoC solutions. The Uniden® UV350 is now available through Rogers .

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, commented, “Launching the UV350 with the largest provider of wireless communications services in Canada continues to increase our reach and we are confident our innovative in-vehicle solution will continue to spread among enterprise and commercial drivers, creating an increasing demand as our brand recognition grows.”



"Rogers offers a full range of products and solutions for business customers including the new Push-to-Talk LTE Uniden® UV350 in-vehicle device,” said Tom Jolly, Vice President, Product Management, Rogers for Business. “Business customers who operate fleets of vehicles can benefit from the in-vehicle Push-to-Talk solution, all on Canada’s most trusted network." [1]

According to Stats Canada, in 2018 there were approximately ~3.0M commercial vehicles in Canada.

[1] Based on total wireless subscribers.”

About the UV350

LTE high speed data

5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality

In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery

Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

About the Uniden UV350

The Uniden® UV350 is the first LTE all-in-one in vehicle fleet communication device that delivers crystal clear cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, data applications and more. This device was designed specifically for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.

For more information the Uniden DDU visit: https://unidencellular.com/uv350ddu.html

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Chairman

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

