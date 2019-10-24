There were 981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,177 in the last 365 days.

iCAD to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, October 30

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter and nine-months ended September 30, 2019, before the market open, and host a conference call at 8:30am Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

Wednesday, October 30th @ 8:30am ET
Domestic: 877-407-0784
International: 201-689-8560
Conference ID: 13695539
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136530

About iCAD, Inc. 
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Contact:
Media Inquiries:
Jessica Burns, iCAD 
+1-201-423-4492
jburns@icadmed.com

Investor Relations:
Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors
+ 1-212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

