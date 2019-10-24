iCAD to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, October 30
/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter and nine-months ended September 30, 2019, before the market open, and host a conference call at 8:30am Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
|Wednesday, October 30th @ 8:30am ET
|Domestic:
|877-407-0784
|International:
|201-689-8560
|Conference ID:
|13695539
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136530
About iCAD, Inc.
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.
Contact:
Media Inquiries:
Jessica Burns, iCAD
+1-201-423-4492
jburns@icadmed.com
Investor Relations:
Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors
+ 1-212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com
