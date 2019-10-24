Texas Retailer H-E-B Names Tabula Rasa HealthCare Subsidiary Company PrescribeWellness as the 2019 Service Vendor of the Year

PrescribeWellness recognized for its continued dedication to empower community pharmacy

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare® ("TRHC") (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced that its subsidiary company, PrescribeWellness ® ("PW"), received the 2019 Service Vendor of the Year from retailer H-E-B, at its Annual Pharmacy Conference & Awards Dinner.



The H-E-B Service Vendor of the Year is awarded based on several criteria including: Trust, Innovation, Responsiveness, Forward Thinking and Shared Vision.

“As the significance of preventive care is proven and community pharmacy quickly becomes the most accessible wellness destination, PrescribeWellness’ suite of solutions enables pharmacists to successfully transition to value-based care,” states TRHC Chairman and CEO, Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “We are proud to be a partner with H-E-B supporting their primary focus to improve pharmacy efficiency and patient outcomes across the state of Texas. We look forward to a continued partnership.”

H-E-B pharmacies utilize a variety of PrescribeWellness’ cloud-based solutions including the Patient Engagement Center, outbound patient communications, PrescribeCare, VaccineComplete and PrescribeMedicare to drive adherence, loyalty and patient care.

“H-E-B’s innovative approach to patient care has been recognized and admired by all in the industry,” said Alphonse J. Sasso, vice president of chain sales, at PrescribeWellness. “We are honored to have received this award and are dedicated to continuing to bring forward-thinking and value-added solutions to all of our partners throughout the industry.”

