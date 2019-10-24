Harsco Environmental to Pilot Volvo Construction Equipment’s Autonomous Hauler

HE to provide first commercial test of Volvo CE’s new battery-electric load carrier

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation today announced that its Environmental division (HE) will serve as pilot customer for Volvo Construction Equipment’s (Volvo CE) new autonomous battery-electric hauler. While not yet on the market, the hauler is being heralded as the “next groundbreaking step in Volvo CE’s innovation journey.”



“We are delighted to partner with Volvo CE on this pilot,” said HE Chief Operating Officer Russ Mitchell. “Our participation represents the fulfillment of the promise we make to every Harsco Environmental customer: that we will always seek solutions that are both innovative and environmentally responsible.”

Based on the HX2 concept model, a fleet of four updated machines will begin the year-long pilot program in March 2020 at a HE site in Sweden, where it will be tested in a repetitive transport application. The machine is fully automated and uses shared and proven technologies from the Volvo group like batteries and driveline systems.

“We aim to raise the bar in what our machines can achieve for our customers, and this innovative commercial pilot represents the next phase of our journey into increased machine autonomy,” said Volvo CE President Melker Jernberg. “By working alongside valued customers like Harsco Environmental we are challenging our autonomous technology in demanding real-world applications. Getting advanced prototypes into the hands of customers early also allows us to incorporate their feedback in the pre-production phase. This commercial pilot is an important next step in the process of industrializing this exciting future technology.”

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 11,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production waste streams. Visit www.harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Volvo Construction Equipment

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) is a leading international manufacturer of premium construction equipment, and with over 14,000 employees, it is one of the largest companies in the industry. Volvo CE offers a wide range of products and services in more than 140 countries through its global distribution network. Volvo CE is part of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers’ uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs 105,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2018, net sales amounted to about SEK 391 billion (EUR 38.1 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit https://www.volvoce.com/global/en/ .

