GoCoin Is On the GO!

GoCoin representatives to attend the World Crypto and EyeforTravel Conferences, and host a Nexus Kids charity event.

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) WORLD CRYPTO CON: GoCoin, a blockchain commerce leader, will be joining the second annual World Crypto Conference (WCC), October 29 – 31, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dionna Bailey, the Company’s Business Development Manager, will be representing the entity, hosting a booth and answering questions about the many feature benefits GoCoin’s established payments platform has to offer.

“We are excited to have such a presence at World Crypto Con in Las Vegas this year. After experiencing the conference last year, we knew this was a great opportunity to get in front of merchants to really show the the capabilities of GoCoin,” states Dionna.

WCC is a global stage for industry leaders to share their breaking news and technologies with thousands of investors, experts, developers, businesses and attendees who are using blockchain and cryptocurrency to redefine our everyday lives. Attendance for the event is expected to reach 5,500. GoCoin’s booth won‘t be the only way to connect with the entity. Attendees can also catch GoCoin Co-Founder and Chariman, Steve Beauregard, on the main stage for one of his incredible speeches, or at Mike Tyson’s house for the World Crypto Con Poker Tournament. https://worldcryptocon.com

NEXUS KIDS BENEFIT EVENT: GoCoin has also teamed up with OKCoin to sponsor and host a private charity event for Nexus Kids in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 28, in celebration of Vegas Blockchain Week. The event will include a silent auction with all proceeds benefitting various schools to promote technology education, as well as the purchase of supplies and computers. Only 50 seats are available for the event. Those interested in attending are invited to register at www.nxskids.com, for a chance to receive an invitation.

EYEFORTRAVEL NORTH AMERICA: As a popular payments platform for travel industry merchants, Victor (“Vic”) Martinsons, also representing GoCoin’s business development team, will be attending the EyeforTravel North America conference in Chicago, Illinois, October 28 – 29, 2019, to speak with travel professionals about minimizing transactional risks such as fraud and charge-backs, while expanding market share internationally through the acceptance of digital currencies.

“I’m very excited to represent GoCoin at the EyeForTravel trade show in Chicago on the 28th and 29th of October. The travel industry is already seeing profitability with accepting Bitcoin and other digital currencies as an optional payment method. We want to prepare and educate more travel service providers for the many benefits of blockchain payments,” states Vic.

EyeforTravel North America is an annual revenue optimization and marketing summit that unites leaders from the world’s leading hotels, airlines, casinos and car rental agencies. https://events.eyefortravel.com/northamerica/

The Company plans to attend additional, key conferences and industry events through 2020.

About GoCoin

Founded in 2013 by Steve Beauregard, Brock Pierce and others, GoCoin exited the starting gate as an innovative blockchain payment gateway for online merchants, offering complimentary sign-ups, low processing fees, simple integrations (compatible with most enterprise platforms and shopping carts), minimal transactional risks, one-on-one, boutique support, and flexible cryptocurrency or fiat payouts. The platform can be installed as a plug-in and allows customers to pay with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dash, Ethereum or EOS. To learn more, visit: https://gocoin.com, or follow the Company on Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.

Contact:

Dennis Rhodes

Director, Marketing Communications

GoCoin US

Ph: 520.448.5133















