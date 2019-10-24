Ooma Expands Channel Program With Two Industry Leading Partners: Telecom Consulting Group and Technology Source

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc ., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced expanded relationships with two industry leading channel partners: Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) and Technology Source.

TCG and Technology Source are long-established master agents for Broadsmart, a telecommunications provider acquired by Ooma in May 2019. They are now extending their Ooma portfolio by including the cloud-based Ooma Office business phone service, through a channel program that offers significant benefits for themselves and their subagents.

“TCG and Technology Source are among the most respected partners in telecommunications. Ooma couldn’t have two better companies to mark the expansion of our channel program,” said Dave Beagle, senior director of business channel sales at Ooma. “We’re delighted that TCG and Technology Source will now offer the full range of Ooma’s business solutions.”

Ooma Office ( https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/ ) offers a curated set of business phone features designed to help small business sound big. The cloud-based service has gimmick-free pricing of $19.95 a month per user with no contract required. Advanced features such as a virtual receptionist, ring groups, extension dialing, call parking, a mobile app and easy administration through an online portal give businesses the tools they need to avoid missed calls and get customers to the right person as fast as possible. For six years in a row, the readers of PC Magazine have awarded Ooma the Business Choice Award for best VoIP phone system.

Telecom Consulting Group ( www.tcg-partners.com ) is a national master agency based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, specializing in coax cable, metro Ethernet, hosted VoIP, PRI, analog lines, dynamic T1's, SIP, 3G/4G wireless internet, and numerous cloud services. In business for almost 30 years. TCG has more than 4,000 agents and 18 channel managers nationwide, offering more than 150 carrier options for its agents to sell.

“Our aim is to empower TCG agents with a full spectrum of services to meet any and all telecommunications requirements of their customers,” said Dan Pirigyi, partner at TCG. “Ooma Office fits perfectly when agents need an advanced business phone service that is simple to install and operate, as well as easily scalable.”

Technology Source ( https://www.technologysource.com/ ) is a full service IT services and telecommunications distributor with a portfolio including cloud, SD-WAN/MPLS, voice, internet, security and other communications-related products and services from more than 150 global providers. Quotes, network design, and bill review services are provided free of charge. Based in Santa, Ana, California, and Nashville, Tennessee, Technology Source serves multiple verticals including retail, healthcare, and manufacturing, both in enterprise environments and for small and mid-sized businesses.

“Ooma Office makes it easy for our agents to remotely configure and manage their customer’s phone systems, which saves time and boosts the agents’ bottom line,” said Dominic Antonini, president of Technology Source. “Customers, too, appreciate having the business phone features they need without contracts or other long-term commitments.”

All Ooma channel partners are authorized to offer Ooma Office as well as the Ooma Enterprise UCaaS solution ( https://www.ooma.com/enterprise-communications/ ). For more information on Ooma partner programs, go to https://partner.ooma.com/ .

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. Learn more at www.ooma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Langberg at Ooma

press@ooma.com

650-566-6693

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Matt Robison at Ooma

ir@ooma.com

650-300-1480



